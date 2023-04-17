iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
02:24 - Source: CNN
Apple Mania 14 videos
iMessage iOS 16 Sam Kelly
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
See Apple's new iPhone 14
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Chief Executive Officer of Apple, Steve Jobs attends a press conference in central London, 18 September 2007. Apple announced here Tuesday that Britain would be the first European country to get its much-vaunted iPhone, when mobile phone operator O2 launches the gadget on November 9. Apple chief Steve Jobs told a London press conference that O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica, has won an exclusive contract to distribute the iPhone in Britain for "cultural," rather than economic, reasons. He said the iPhone would retail in Britain at 269 pounds (387 euros, 536 dollars). AFP PHOTO/SHAUN CURRY (Photo credit should read SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images)
The iPhone turns 15 today. See CNN's report on its debut in 2007
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
The Apple store at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
The first Apple Store voted to unionize. One worker has a message for her colleagues.
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
apple iphone imessage
Apple's CEO responds to evolving workplace dynamics
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vault ipod thumb tom foreman
In 2005, an iPod was sold every two seconds. See how CNN covered the phenomenon
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Steve Jobs 1985 Vault
Watch coverage from 1985 after Steve Jobs lost his seat of power at Apple
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - March 8, 2022: Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the new iPhone SE featuring 5G and the A15 Bionic chip during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.)
See Apple's 5G budget smartphone
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.
Apple's Face ID will soon work when you're wearing a mask. We put it to the test
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Apple becomes world's first $3 trillion company
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New MacBook Pro.
Apple is bringing back some old MacBook Pro features
01:58
Now playing
- Source: Apple
Tim Cook and the new iPhone 13.
Meet the new iPhone 13
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
The new Apple Watch Series 7
Apple unveils the Watch Series 7
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
apple ipad 2021 a13 chiip
See Apple's new iPad
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Apple on Monday announced that it is now offering its Apple Card holders a 4.15% high-yield savings account with Goldman Sachs. They may park both the 3% cash back they receive from using the Apple Card on select purchases plus other savings they may wish to deposit.

The new product will provide a more holistic, financial-service experience under the Apple umbrella for its customers, who must use Apple hardware to benefit, noted Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman. For instance, you can only get an Apple Card if you use an Apple phone.

An attendee holds a new iPhone Pro Max at an Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022.
An attendee holds a new iPhone Pro Max at an Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022.
Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP/Getty Images

Apple launches buy now, pay later service

“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

The Apple savings account through Goldman is FDIC insured.

Bankrate gives the Apple Card high marks as a no-fee rewards credit card, and the convenience of having a high-yield savings account for a cardholder’s cash rewards may be appealing.

But the good news for Apple customers — or anyone else seeking more money on their savings — is that there are a lot of high-yield savings options on offer now that don’t require you to join the Apple club to benefit.

02 bank savings STOCK
Africa Studio/Adobe Stock

How the Fed's latest rate increase will affect your bank savings

Savings rates at the biggest banks — which are swimming in deposits — are still well below 1%. But there are plenty of deals to be had at FDIC-insured online banks.

Rossman notes the 4.15% rate in Apple’s offer is the 11th highest on Bankrate’s list. No. 1 comes in at 5.02% at UFB Direct. And three other banks (No. 8-10) — LendingClub Bank, Rising Bank and Citizens Access, currently offer 4.25%.

For any money you can afford to lock up for three months to a year you will get even higher rates by purchasing an FDIC-insured certificate of deposit. For instance, Rossman noted, the top-yielding 1-year CD now pays 5.2% — and that rate is locked in for 12 months. A high-yield savings account rate, by contrast — including Apple’s new offering — can move up or down without notice at any time.