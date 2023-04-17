Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles III, took on the title of Queen Consort after her husband acceded to the throne last year.

She and Charles have been married since 2005. They reportedly met at a polo match in 1970 and became friends when Charles was a prince.

Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981 but then admitted in 1994 that he had been having an extramarital affair with Camilla. Diana confirmed his infidelity and her own the following year.

After Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, Camilla all but vanished from public life at the time as public and media support swung behind Diana. Then in 1999, Clarence House embarked on a program to reintroduce Camilla to the public with a carefully orchestrated first appearance with Charles outside the Ritz Hotel in London.

After marrying Charles, Camilla threw herself into life as a senior royal, supporting her husband on official engagements in the UK and on overseas tours despite her deep fear of flying. She quickly became an asset for the royal family and British government with her common touch and ability to dissipate the tension in a room.

"It's always nice to have somebody on your side," Prince Charles told CNN in 2015. "She's an enormous support. The great thing is we laugh a lot because she sees the funny side of life, thank God. If you imagine, that adds an enormous amount to the whole thing."