Camilla attends a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London in March 2023.
In pictures: Camilla, Britain's Queen Consort
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Published 4:02 PM EDT, Mon April 17, 2023

Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles III, took on the title of Queen Consort after her husband acceded to the throne last year.

She and Charles have been married since 2005. They reportedly met at a polo match in 1970 and became friends when Charles was a prince.

Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981 but then admitted in 1994 that he had been having an extramarital affair with Camilla. Diana confirmed his infidelity and her own the following year.

After Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, Camilla all but vanished from public life at the time as public and media support swung behind Diana. Then in 1999, Clarence House embarked on a program to reintroduce Camilla to the public with a carefully orchestrated first appearance with Charles outside the Ritz Hotel in London.

After marrying Charles, Camilla threw herself into life as a senior royal, supporting her husband on official engagements in the UK and on overseas tours despite her deep fear of flying. She quickly became an asset for the royal family and British government with her common touch and ability to dissipate the tension in a room.

"It's always nice to have somebody on your side," Prince Charles told CNN in 2015. "She's an enormous support. The great thing is we laugh a lot because she sees the funny side of life, thank God. If you imagine, that adds an enormous amount to the whole thing."

Camilla and her younger sister, Annabel, serve as bridesmaids at the wedding of their uncle Jeremy Cubitt and actress Diana Du Cane in 1952. Camilla was born on July 17, 1947. Her father, Bruce Shand, was a retired British Army officer who later became a wine merchant. Her mother, Rosalind Cubitt, was the daughter of the 3rd Baron of Ashcombe.
Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
Camilla married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. The couple had two children during the 1970s.
Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Camilla and her husband, Andrew, leave the Royal Opera House with Prince Charles in February 1975. Camilla and Charles reportedly met at a polo match in 1970 and became friends.
Press Portrait Service/Shutterstock
Camilla talks to Prince Charles at a polo match in 1975.
Shutterstock
Camilla, left, and Lady Diana Spencer watch a 1980 steeplechase race in which Prince Charles was competing. Charles and Diana married in 1981.
PA Images/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla are seen on a vacation in Turkey in 1989. Charles admitted in 1994 that he had been having an extramarital affair with Camilla, and he and Diana divorced in 1996. Camilla and her husband divorced in 1995.
Sipa/Shutterstock
Camilla attends an event in 1996 with her children, Tom and Laura.
Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
Camilla rides a horse in 1997. She developed a passion for horses after being raised in the English countryside.
David Hartley/Shutterstock
Charles and Camilla make their first public appearance as a couple after leaving a party in London in 1999.
Andy Hooper/Daily Mail/Shutterstock
Camilla and Jordan's Queen Rania attend an International Osteoporosis Foundation Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in May 2002.
Ray Tang/Shutterstock
Charles and Camilla leave a charity event together in July 2002.
Zandarin/Allen/Shutterstock
Dorothy Edwards kisses Camilla's hand as she attends the Sandringham Flower Show in England in 2003.
Andrew Parsons/PA Images/Getty Images
Camilla shows off her engagement ring as she and Prince Charles arrive for a party at Windsor Castle in February 2005.
Arthur Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla and Charles were married at Windsor Castle in April 2005.
ROTA/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Camilla and Charles pose for a wedding photo with their children and parents in April 2005. On the left are Charles' sons Prince Harry and Prince William and his parents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. On the right are Camilla's children Laura and Tom and her father, Bruce.
Hugo Burnand/Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Charles kisses Camilla after a Burberry Cup polo match in Cirencester, England, in June 2005.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla arrive at a church in Ballater, Scotland, in 2006. They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Camilla and her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, attend a memorial service for Andrew's late wife Rosemary in March 2010.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Charles pushes Camilla in a wheelchair as they attend the premiere of "Aida" at the Royal Opera House in London in April 2010. She had suffered a broken leg weeks prior.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Camilla reads to primary school students in London in January 2012.
Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla stands next to Queen Elizabeth II during a Diamond Jubilee pageant on the River Thames in June 2012. At right are Prince William and his wife, Catherine.
John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla arrive in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, as part of a Diamond Jubilee tour in November 2012.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
From left, Camilla, Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the state opening of Parliament in May 2013.
Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla pose with masks as they host a charity reception in London in July 2013.
Anthony Devlin/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla pose outside the Akshardham Temple while visiting New Delhi in November 2013.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Camilla and her children, Tom and Laura, watch horse races at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2015.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Camilla and Charles sit in the White House Oval Office with US President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden during a trip to the United States in March 2015.
Chris Radburn/Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles reacts to a bald eagle as it flaps its wings during the Sandringham Flower Show in July 2015.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
Camilla and Charles visit the Grand Mosque while in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in November 2016. They were on a tour of the Middle East.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Camilla spends time with horses during a visit to a riding school in Vienna, Austria, in April 2017. It was part of a nine-day tour of Europe.
John Stillwell/Pool/Getty Images
Camilla and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Ascot in Ascot, England, in June 2017.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
Camilla attends the Sandringham Flower Show in July 2017.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Camilla is greeted by flag-waving schoolchildren in Marlborough, England, in January 2018.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Camilla and actress Judi Dench enjoy ice cream together while visiting the Isle of Wight in July 2018.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Camilla, Charles and Queen Elizabeth II welcome US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in June 2019.
Jeff Gilbert/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla plays table tennis while visiting the Royal Air Force Halton in Aylesbury, England, in July 2019. It was part of the air station's centenary year celebrations.
Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla receives the Hongi, a traditional Maori welcome, while she and Prince Charles visited Waitangi, New Zealand, in November 2019.
Victoria Jones/Pool/Getty Images
Camilla serves lunch at the Royal Voluntary Service Club in Rickmansworth, England, in October 2020. She was wearing a face shield because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla and Beth, one of her Jack Russell terriers, unveil a plaque as they visit the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to open new kennels and thank the center's staff and supporters in December 2020.
Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla visits the Wightman Road Mosque in London in April 2021.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla view flowers and messages left outside Buckingham Palace after the death of Charles' father, Prince Philip, in April 2021.
Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla holds a baby girl while attending a Women of the World Foundation event in Amman, Jordan, in November 2021.
Peter Nicholls/Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla pose in front of the Sphinx in Egypt in November 2021.
Peter Nicholls/Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla meet volunteers at the Superstars cafe in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, in March 2022.
Liam McBurney/Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis holds his hands over his ears as jets roar over Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in London in June 2022. From left are Camilla, Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Duchess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla take part in an address at London's Westminster Hall after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Camilla rides in a car with Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte ahead of the Queen's state funeral in September 2022.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Camilla attends a state banquet in honor of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2022.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Camilla stands on stage with students during a visit to the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, England, in March 2023.
Frank Augstein/WPA Pool/Getty Images