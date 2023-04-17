CNN —

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia nearly a week after his daughter revealed the actor experienced a “medical complication,” a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Monday.

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram last week that her father had experienced a health-related incident last Tuesday, though she did not specify what occurred. She added in her post that due to “quick action and great care,” her father is “on his way to recovery.”

CNN reported Friday that Foxx was hospitalized and undergoing medical tests.

Foxx has been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz. The source previously told CNN that the medical incident did not happen on set and Foxx was not transported by emergency vehicle to the hospital.

A separate source close to production on the film told CNN on Friday that filming is “currently underway” and is expected to wrap up this week.

This source did not elaborate as to whether Foxx still has scenes to film or whether he would be back on set.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment.