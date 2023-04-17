Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 18, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at the suspect in a recent leak of classified Pentagon documents posted on social media. Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old airman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was charged under the Espionage Act for posting classified information to an invite-only Discord chatroom. Then, CNN 10 checks in on the repair of the famous French cathedral Notre Dame after a devastating fire in 2019. Plus, the story of motorized, robotic trash cans rolling around the streets of NYC. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

