exp suspect arrested leaked documents us pentagon live 041302pSEG1 cnni world_00002502.png
Watch: Suspect who leaked classified documents arrested
05:52 - Source: CNN

Start your week smart: Document leaks, abortion drug, Trump’s attorney

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:52 AM EDT, Sun April 16, 2023
CNN  — 

Did you make paper airplanes as a kid? Remember all the folding and refolding in the hopes of creating something that might float all the way across the room? Well, some people take their paper airplanes very seriously — and the results are nothing short of amazing.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

The carefully choreographed arrest of 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira stood in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s scramble to deal with the fallout from the revelation that highly classified documents had been sitting on the internet for weeks.

• Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to an abortion drug, a temporary move meant to give the justices more time to consider the issue. The case is the most important abortion-related dispute to reach the high court since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

• Attorney Evan Corcoran recused himself from representing former President Donald Trump in the special counsel investigation related to the Mar-a-Lago documents given that he testified for investigators, sources told CNN.

• Fierce fighting across Sudan entered a second day as months of tensions between a paramilitary group and the country’s army erupted into violence. Dozens of people have been killed and nearly 600 injured in the clashes.

A shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, has left people injured, a city council member said. The number of victims was not immediately clear, and CNN has reached out to state and local officials for more information.

The week ahead

Monday

Opening statements are set to begin in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News. Jury selection began Thursday — one day after the judge overseeing the case said he plans to appoint an outside attorney to investigate whether the right-wing network lied to the court and withheld key evidence. The high-stakes trial, which will put a spotlight on Fox’s 2020 election denialism and the role of disinformation in American politics, is expected to last about six weeks.

Tuesday

April 18 is the deadline to file your income taxes in the US. That’s because the traditional date of April 15 fell on a Saturday this year, and Monday is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in the District of Columbia, where the IRS is headquartered. Taxpayers living in parts of California, Alabama and Georgia that were declared federal disaster areas have until October 16 to file and make payments. If you are among the tens of millions of procrastinators out there, here are some last-minute tax-filing tips that will help get you to the finish line.

Thursday

April 20 — or 4/20 — is known in some circles as “Weed Day.” Recreational marijuana use by adults 21 and older is now legal in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana.

Friday

Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Saturday

April 22 is Earth Day, an event created in the US back in 1970 to increase public awareness of environmental problems. It’s now commemorated around the world.

One more thing …

CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh and his team trekked nearly 70 miles across the Darién Gap, which connects South and Central America, to find out why so many migrants risk extortion and violence to navigate this unforgiving terrain on their way to the US border. Paton Walsh explores this perilous journey on the series premiere of “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Watch a clip of the show here

Photos of the week

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones thanks Chancellor I'Ashea L. Myles after taking the oath of office on the steps of the House chamber in Nashville on Monday, April 10. He was reinstated after being expelled from the House last week.
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones thanks Chancellor I'Ashea L. Myles after taking the oath of office on the steps of the House chamber in Nashville on Monday, April 10. He was reinstated after being expelled from the House last week.
George Walker IV/AP
A recycling plant burns in Richmond, Indiana, on Tuesday, April 11. The toxic smoke from the fire forced thousands of people to evacuate. Public schools were also closed. It's not yet clear what sparked the inferno.
A recycling plant burns in Richmond, Indiana, on Tuesday, April 11. The toxic smoke from the fire forced thousands of people to evacuate. Public schools were also closed. It's not yet clear what sparked the inferno.
Kevin Shook/Global Media Enterprise
Catholic devotees in Santiago Atitlán, Guatemala, take part in a Holy Burial procession during Good Friday celebrations on April 7.
Catholic devotees in Santiago Atitlán, Guatemala, take part in a Holy Burial procession during Good Friday celebrations on April 7.
Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
A house and a car are covered in volcanic dust Tuesday, April 11, after the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region.
A house and a car are covered in volcanic dust Tuesday, April 11, after the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region.
Institute of Volcanology and Seismology/Handout/Reuters
Police tape surrounds the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, after a gunman opened fire there on Monday, April 10. Five people were killed and eight were injured. The gunman was fatally shot by police.
Police tape surrounds the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, after a gunman opened fire there on Monday, April 10. Five people were killed and eight were injured. The gunman was fatally shot by police.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Bees are seen inside a hive Thursday, April 6, at the Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Center in Hatta, United Arab Emirates.
Bees are seen inside a hive Thursday, April 6, at the Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Center in Hatta, United Arab Emirates.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 9. It is Rahm's second major win. He also won the US Open in 2021.
Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 9. It is Rahm's second major win. He also won the US Open in 2021.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
A wounded soldier lies in a medical stabilization point in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 9.
A wounded soldier lies in a medical stabilization point in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 9.
Libkos/AP
James Richard and Katherine Arroyo walk through a flooded street in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, April 13. The flooding came after the region experienced a 1-in-1,000 year rainfall event.
James Richard and Katherine Arroyo walk through a flooded street in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, April 13. The flooding came after the region experienced a 1-in-1,000 year rainfall event.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People in Gaza City inspect damage from overnight Israeli airstrikes on Friday, April 7. The strikes came hours after dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza and Lebanon into Israeli territory, an attack the Israeli military blamed on Palestinian militants. Israel struck militant targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza, concluding three days of rising tensions in the region following police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
People in Gaza City inspect damage from overnight Israeli airstrikes on Friday, April 7. The strikes came hours after dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza and Lebanon into Israeli territory, an attack the Israeli military blamed on Palestinian militants. Israel struck militant targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza, concluding three days of rising tensions in the region following police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Evangeline Belt swims the 1,500-meter freestyle during the British Swimming Championships on Sunday, April 9.
Evangeline Belt swims the 1,500-meter freestyle during the British Swimming Championships on Sunday, April 9.
George Wood/Getty Images
Relatives mourn Maia and Rina Dee at their funeral in Kfar Etzion, West Bank, on Sunday, April 9. The British-Israeli sisters, aged 15 and 20, were killed in a shooting alongside their mother that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as a "severe terrorist attack." Tensions in Israel and the West Bank spiraled in the aftermath of Israeli police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Relatives mourn Maia and Rina Dee at their funeral in Kfar Etzion, West Bank, on Sunday, April 9. The British-Israeli sisters, aged 15 and 20, were killed in a shooting alongside their mother that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as a "severe terrorist attack." Tensions in Israel and the West Bank spiraled in the aftermath of Israeli police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Smoke rises during an eruption of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, on Friday, April 7.
Smoke rises during an eruption of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, on Friday, April 7.
Devi Rahman/AFP/Getty Images
A Coptic priest sprinkles holy water during Palm Sunday Mass at the St. Simon Monastery in Cairo on Sunday, April 9.
A Coptic priest sprinkles holy water during Palm Sunday Mass at the St. Simon Monastery in Cairo on Sunday, April 9.
Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
CJ McGee, Joey Cipollone and other members of the Quinnipiac University hockey team celebrate after winning the national championship on Saturday, April 8. It is the program's first national title.
CJ McGee, Joey Cipollone and other members of the Quinnipiac University hockey team celebrate after winning the national championship on Saturday, April 8. It is the program's first national title.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Firefighters battle a major wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 12. The fire had burned nearly 4,000 acres by Wednesday evening.
Firefighters battle a major wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 12. The fire had burned nearly 4,000 acres by Wednesday evening.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/AP
Kyle Schwarber douses Philadelphia Phillies teammate Bryson Stott after Stott hit a walk-off single to defeat Cincinnati in a Major League Baseball game on Saturday, April 8.
Kyle Schwarber douses Philadelphia Phillies teammate Bryson Stott after Stott hit a walk-off single to defeat Cincinnati in a Major League Baseball game on Saturday, April 8.
Matt Rourke/AP
People embrace each other Wednesday, April 12, during a vigil that was held in Louisville, Kentucky, for the five people who were killed in a shooting at a bank.
People embrace each other Wednesday, April 12, during a vigil that was held in Louisville, Kentucky, for the five people who were killed in a shooting at a bank.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Cyclists react in the aftermath of a crash that took place during the Paris-Roubaix road race on Sunday, April 9. In the foreground, from left, are Edoardo Affini, Jonathan Milan, Kristoffer Halvorsen and Clément Russo.
Cyclists react in the aftermath of a crash that took place during the Paris-Roubaix road race on Sunday, April 9. In the foreground, from left, are Edoardo Affini, Jonathan Milan, Kristoffer Halvorsen and Clément Russo.
Etienne Garnier/Velo/Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, April 12. He was back in New York for a deposition on Thursday, part of a high-stakes civil suit brought by the state against Trump, some of his children and his sprawling business empire. The Trumps have denied wrongdoing.
Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, April 12. He was back in New York for a deposition on Thursday, part of a high-stakes civil suit brought by the state against Trump, some of his children and his sprawling business empire. The Trumps have denied wrongdoing.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
A boy in Châtelaillon-Plage, France, walks beneath flying kites during the International Kite and Wind Festival on Monday, April 10.
A boy in Châtelaillon-Plage, France, walks beneath flying kites during the International Kite and Wind Festival on Monday, April 10.
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
A boy stands with elders at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, as a head priest displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad on Wednesday, April 12. This was during special prayers to observe the martyr day of Hazrat Ali, the fourth caliph of Islam.
A boy stands with elders at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, as a head priest displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad on Wednesday, April 12. This was during special prayers to observe the martyr day of Hazrat Ali, the fourth caliph of Islam.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with audience members after speaking at the Ulster University's new campus in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, April 12. Biden left Washington, DC, on Tuesday for a four-day visit to Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with audience members after speaking at the Ulster University's new campus in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, April 12. Biden left Washington, DC, on Tuesday for a four-day visit to Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.
Christophe Ena/AP
Employees of Ernesto's Sanctuary play with some of the organization's 2,000 cats in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday, April 11. The sanctuary is also home to other animals who were abandoned during the country's long civil war.
Employees of Ernesto's Sanctuary play with some of the organization's 2,000 cats in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday, April 11. The sanctuary is also home to other animals who were abandoned during the country's long civil war.
Anas Al-Kharboutli/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts as a costumed Easter Bunny attends the daily press briefing on Monday, April 10.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts as a costumed Easter Bunny attends the daily press briefing on Monday, April 10.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A boy jumps into the Ganges river, in front of the Howrah Bridge, on a hot day in Kolkata, India, on Monday, April 10.
A boy jumps into the Ganges river, in front of the Howrah Bridge, on a hot day in Kolkata, India, on Monday, April 10.
Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto/Getty Images
English footballers Leah Williamson, left, and Mary Earps lift the Women's Finalissima trophy after defeating Brazil in London on Thursday, April 6. The match, which pitted Europe's champions versus South America's, was decided by penalties after ending 1-1.
English footballers Leah Williamson, left, and Mary Earps lift the Women's Finalissima trophy after defeating Brazil in London on Thursday, April 6. The match, which pitted Europe's champions versus South America's, was decided by penalties after ending 1-1.
Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images
A child reaches up to blossoming trees at the Japanese Garden in Bucharest, Romania, on Monday, April 10.
A child reaches up to blossoming trees at the Japanese Garden in Bucharest, Romania, on Monday, April 10.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Bihu dancers take part in rehearsals in Guwahati, India, on Tuesday, April 11. On Thursday, more than 11,000 dancers took part in a performance that set a record for the largest recital of the traditional dance.
Bihu dancers take part in rehearsals in Guwahati, India, on Tuesday, April 11. On Thursday, more than 11,000 dancers took part in a performance that set a record for the largest recital of the traditional dance.
Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images
A dog wears a costume in Tokyo on Sunday, April 9.
A dog wears a costume in Tokyo on Sunday, April 9.
Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP/Getty Images
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., right, steals a base as San Diego's Xander Bogaerts tries to tag him out during a Major League Baseball game on Friday, April 7.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., right, steals a base as San Diego's Xander Bogaerts tries to tag him out during a Major League Baseball game on Friday, April 7.
Brett Davis/USA Today
Chinese tourists ride the Star Ferry in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 12. See last week in 35 photos.
Chinese tourists ride the Star Ferry in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 12. See last week in 35 photos.
Louise Delmotte/AP
The week in 32 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The new limited series “Waco: The Aftermath” details the repercussions that followed the disastrous FBI standoff at the Branch Davidian compound in 1993 — an event that galvanized American militia movements and helped radicalize Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. “Waco: The Aftermath” airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

The fourth and final season of “Barry” kicks off tonight on HBO. The new season picks up where the third left off, with its hitman-turned-wannabe actor getting arrested. CNN’s Brian Lowry says that paves the way for an even darker season that accentuates the show’s ensemble aspect while leaning a little too heavily on blurring lines with flights of fancy. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Ghosted” stars Chris Evans as an ordinary guy who falls for Ana de Armas, only to be “ghosted” by her after their first date. Turns out the reason she’s not replying to his texts is that she’s a CIA agent on a mission. “Ghosted” hits Apple TV+ on Friday.

In theaters

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” an action thriller about a US Army sergeant who returns to Afghanistan to rescue his interpreter from the Taliban. It opens Friday.

Music

The opening weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wraps up tonight with performances by Kali Uchis, Björk and Frank Ocean. Week two kicks off on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs begins Monday with the record-setting Boston Bruins as the No. 1 overall seed. They’ll face off against the Florida Panthers.

Also on Monday, nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will run in the 127th Boston Marathon. Last year’s winners were Kenya’s Evans Chebet in the men’s division and Peres Jepchirchir in the women’s division. Saturday marked 10 years since two bombs were set off near the finish line of the race, killing three people and injuring at least 264.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 40% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Mr. Blue Sky’

You may recognize this tune from the opening scene of “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” but it’s also a fitting song to help commemorate Earth Day … and who doesn’t love a good Muppet music video? (Click here to view)

