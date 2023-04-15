CNN —

A gas station shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night left one person dead and four people injured, including a child, according to a police department news release.

Officers were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on a report of the sound of gunshots. They found a man in the parking lot at the gas station, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police also found two women with apparent gunshot wounds, one of whom was treated and released at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Additionally, a third woman and a child under the age of 5, who had both been shot, arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Kansas City police, there is currently no suspect information available and the “motive or intent” of the shooting is also still unknown.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were canvassing the area for potential witnesses and evidence. Police said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

“We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents,” Media Relations Unit Commander Capt. Corey Carlisle said.