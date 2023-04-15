CNN —

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham has already produced a Disney+ documentary and earned the pair the city’s top civic honor – the Freedom of Wrexham.

And now Reynolds has released a catchy song to celebrate his co-chairman’s birthday, enlisting all his “mates in Wrexham” to teach the world how to pronounce McElhenney’s last name correctly.

In case you were wondering, “it’s Mack-le like a tackle when we take ‘em to the ground, then Henny, like the penny that he’s in for with the pound.”

Written by the Tony, Oscar and Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the song features appearances from Wrexham players, McElhenney’s wife and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-star Kaitlin Olson and Welsh singer Charlotte Church.

“Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham Racecourse chant,” Reynolds added.

McElhenney simply tweeted: “This is…I mean… I don’t…Wow.”

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in late 2020. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The two actors have made a habit of celebrating each other’s birthdays in style since Reynolds unveiled a memorial plaque next to a urinal in the Wrexham stadium last year for McElhenney’s birthday.

Then, McElhenney retaliated by launching “The Ryan Reynolds Memorial Blimp,” complete with an unflattering picture of the Canadian actor.

However, Wrexham couldn’t quite give McElhenney a win on his birthday weekend as it drew 0-0 against Barnet after defender Callum McFadzean was red carded early in the second half.

The Dragons sit on the brink of promotion to League Two, requiring six points from its final three games to guarantee promotion, with its closest rivals, Notts County, set to take on Woking later on Saturday.