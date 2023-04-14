CNN —

More than 100 temperature records could be broken across the Midwest and Northeast today as some cities brace for temperatures as much as 30 degrees above normal. View this map to see if you may be impacted by the possible record-setting heat.

1. Leaked documents

A 21-year-old Air Force guardsman is being held in connection with the leaking of classified Pentagon documents that were posted online, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. The FBI said in a statement that it took the suspect into custody “at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.” The leaked material posted to social media included detailed intelligence assessments of allies and adversaries alike, including on the state of the war in Ukraine and the challenges Kyiv and Moscow face as the conflict appears at a stalemate. Multiple US officials told CNN that the suspect is believed to be the leader of an online group where a trove of classified documents had been posted.

2. Florida flooding

Fort Lauderdale experienced the rainiest day in its history on Wednesday, which officials are calling a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event. The downpour prompted emergency rescues, forced drivers to abandon cars, closed schools and shut down the airport. Preliminary reports indicate the region recorded widespread rainfall totals of more than a foot, while Fort Lauderdale tallied about 26 inches in a 24-hour period, according to the National Weather Service. Hundreds of Floridians were housed in emergency shelters in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday as crews race to clear clogged storm drains and impassable roads. More storms could strike South Florida today with some flood warnings remaining in effect at least through this morning.

3. Louisville shooting

The family of the gunman who was killed after he fatally shot five people Monday at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, plans to have his brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE, his father told CNN on Thursday. CTE, a neurodegenerative brain disease, can be found in people who have been exposed to repeated head trauma. The family thinks he had three significant concussions during his time playing sports in middle school and high school, his father said. The testing disclosure comes as police try to uncover a motive in the mass shooting, and as more families hold vigils honoring their loved ones who were killed.

4. Abortion

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that would ban most abortions in the state after six weeks, the governor’s office announced late Thursday. The law would make Florida one of the most restrictive states in the country to obtain an abortion and follows moves by other Republican-led states to curb the procedure after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Opponents of the legislation are slamming the move, arguing that six weeks is before many women know that they are pregnant. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is set to take an emergency dispute over medication abortion drugs to the Supreme Court, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday. This comes after a federal court said Wednesday that an abortion drug can remain available but placed restrictions on mailing the pill.

5. Ukraine

As Ukrainian officials prepare for Orthodox Easter this Sunday, authorities in the region are bolstering security measures ahead of possible Russian attacks over the holiday weekend. Residents are being discouraged from attending church services late at night for the next few days, and many cemeteries will remain closed due to the danger of unexploded mines and Russian shelling. Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter one week after many Christians in the US and other Western countries observe the holiday. Ukrainian officials have warned in the past that Russian strikes may increase around specific dates and holidays. Law enforcement officials in Ukraine said police will use special monitoring centers to look out for any signs of attacks.

