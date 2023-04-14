Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he is not running for president in 2024.
“This isn’t our moment,” Pompeo said on Fox News.
Pompeo had appeared to be considering a run as he traveled to a series of early voting states.
The former CIA director launched the political group Champion American Values PAC in 2021 that aimed to support conservative candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
More recently, he toured earlier this year for his book, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” in which he claimed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley plotted with former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become Trump’s vice president.
This story has been updated with additional information.