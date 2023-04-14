Washington CNN —

Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of six expansive gun violence prevention bills into law Thursday that will create universal background checks for all firearms and mandate safe storage requirements around children.

Michigan has felt the impact of deadly school shootings in recent years. In February, a gunman killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others. In 2021, a shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit left four students dead and six others injured.

“Universal background checks and safe storage are long-overdue steps we are proud to take today that will save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers and children in the home,” Whitmer said after signing the legislation passed by the Democratic majority.

The package includes two bills that focus on creating universal background checks that will bar people in the state from purchasing and carrying a firearm if they have not received a license for it.

People who want to obtain a gun license in Michigan will have to meet a number of specific qualifications, including not having been deemed “insane or legally incapacitated” or “under an order of involuntary commitment in an inpatient or outpatient setting due to a mental illness.” The bill also states that individuals seeking a license can’t be subject to a felony or criminal charge when they apply.

In addition, one bill will require people to keep their firearms unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a lockbox in their home if a minor lives at or is likely to visit the property.

The sale of firearm safety devices will be exempted from sales tax and the law specifies that the state’s “use tax” will not apply to the storage or use of firearm safety devices.

“The tragic mass shooting at Michigan State University was a call to action, and Governor Whitmer and Michigan legislators answered it by championing common-sense laws to keep all Michiganders safe from gun violence,” John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in a statement. “Now, finally, every gun buyer in Michigan will be required to pass a background check, and every gun owner will be required to safely store their weapon — two common-sense measures that have broad public support, including among gun owners themselves.”

Two gun rights groups have sued the state legislature, asking the Michigan Court of Claims for injunctive relief.

Great Lakes Gun Rights and Michigan Open Carry allege that opponents of the legislation weren’t given the opportunity to speak out while the bills were under consideration, unlike supporters of the measures.

The gun rights groups say that represents a violation of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

The groups did not immediately respond to CNN’s request to speak about their suit. But Michigan’s state House and Senate leaders both told CNN that the gun rights groups were allowed to participate in the hearing process.

“We complied with the law and provided opportunities for people both for and against the bills to express their views. We won’t allow this lawsuit to distract us from yesterday’s historic bill signing,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks told CNN in an email.