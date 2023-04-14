A deep space monster, an underpaid NYC job, and animals learning to eat. Here are the must-watch videos of the week.
CNN anchors lose it over NASA news
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has accidently discovered a possible runaway supermassive black hole that creates a trail of newborn stars. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports.
How is Donald Trump like Jesus?
James Austin Johnson poked fun at Trump loyalist comparisons to Jesus on “Saturday Night Live.”
NYC rats should be running scared
The search for New York City’s first-ever “rat czar” has come to an end. Kathleen Corradi has been hired as the city’s director of rodent mitigation, Mayor Eric Adams announced.
The “break and shake” method
An elephant at a German zoo has become the subject of a scientific study because of her special skill…she likes to peel her bananas. This discriminating pachyderm also instantly rejects overripe blackened bananas. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Mothers helping mothers
How do you teach an orangutan how to breastfeed? Zookeepers at the Metro Richmond Zoo sent in a human mom. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.