A deep space monster, an underpaid NYC job, and animals learning to eat. Here are the must-watch videos of the week.

CNN anchors lose it over NASA news

berman sidner bolduan thumb vpx
See CNN co-anchors absolutely lose it over John Berman's report
03:19 - Source: CNN

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has accidently discovered a possible runaway supermassive black hole that creates a trail of newborn stars. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports.

How is Donald Trump like Jesus?

SNL Orig Trump Easter_00004812.png
'SNL' imagines former President Trump at the Last Supper
01:30 - Source: CNN

James Austin Johnson poked fun at Trump loyalist comparisons to Jesus on “Saturday Night Live.”

NYC rats should be running scared

A rat is spotted outside New York City Housing Authority housing at the Farragut Houses in Brooklyn, New York.
NYC just filled its 'rat czar' position. The salary? $155K a year
01:16 - Source: CNN

The search for New York City’s first-ever “rat czar” has come to an end. Kathleen Corradi has been hired as the city’s director of rodent mitigation, Mayor Eric Adams announced.

The “break and shake” method

elephant peels own banana moos
Elephant at zoo wows researchers with self-taught trick
02:11 - Source: CNN

An elephant at a German zoo has become the subject of a scientific study because of her special skill…she likes to peel her bananas. This discriminating pachyderm also instantly rejects overripe blackened bananas. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Mothers helping mothers

Orangutan Breastfeeding 101 1
See zoo's incredible solution when orangutan wouldn't breastfeed her baby
01:56 - Source: CNN

How do you teach an orangutan how to breastfeed? Zookeepers at the Metro Richmond Zoo sent in a human mom. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.