Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones thanks Chancellor I'Ashea L. Myles after taking the oath of office on the steps of the House chamber in Nashville on Monday, April 10. He was reinstated after being expelled from the House last week.
George Walker IV/AP

Published 9:46 PM EDT, Thu April 13, 2023

Two Tennessee lawmakers who were forced out of the state's Republican-controlled legislature were reinstated this week — and they vowed to continue their call for gun reform.

Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson — two Black Democrats — had been expelled over a gun control demonstration that took place on the House floor on Friday, April 7. Jones and Pearson led the protest along with fellow Rep. Gloria Johnson, a White Democrat. She was not expelled.

The protest came in the wake of a school shooting last month that left three children and three adults dead in Nashville. Jones, Pearson and Johnson led the protest without being recognized, CNN affiliate WSMV reported, and they used a bullhorn as demonstrators at the Capitol called on lawmakers to take action. A vote was held over rules violations, and Jones and Pearson were then ousted.

State law allows local legislative bodies to appoint interim House members to fill the seats of expelled lawmakers until an election is held. Jones was reappointed Monday by the Nashville Metropolitan Council. Pearson was reappointed Wednesday by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

"You cannot expel hope," a triumphant Pearson told cheering supporters Wednesday. "You can't expel our voice and you sure can't expel our fight. We look forward to continuing to fight, continuing to advocate."

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

A recycling plant burns in Richmond, Indiana, on Tuesday, April 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/13/us/richmond-indiana-recycling-plant-fire-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">The toxic smoke from the fire</a> forced thousands of people to evacuate. Public schools were also closed. It's not yet clear what sparked the inferno.
Kevin Shook/Global Media Enterprise
Catholic devotees in Santiago Atitlán, Guatemala, take part in a Holy Burial procession during Good Friday celebrations on April 7.
Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
A house and a car are covered in volcanic dust Tuesday, April 11, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/11/europe/russia-kamchatka-eruption-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano</a> in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region.
Institute of Volcanology and Seismology/Handout/Reuters
Police tape surrounds the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, after a gunman <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/11/us/louisville-kentucky-bank-shooting-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">opened fire there</a> on Monday, April 10. Five people were killed and eight were injured. The gunman was fatally shot by police.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Bees are seen inside a hive Thursday, April 6, at the Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Center in Hatta, United Arab Emirates.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/golf/gallery/masters-golf-2023/index.html" target="_blank">winning the Masters golf tournament</a> on Sunday, April 9. It is Rahm's second major win. He also won the US Open in 2021.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
A wounded soldier lies in a medical stabilization point in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 9.
Libkos/AP
James Richard and Katherine Arroyo walk through a flooded street in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, April 13. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/12/weather/florida-flash-flood-fort-lauderdale/index.html" target="_blank">The flooding</a> came after the region experienced a 1-in-1,000 year rainfall event.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People in Gaza City inspect damage from overnight Israeli airstrikes on Friday, April 7. The strikes came hours after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/middleeast/lebanon-rockets-israel-intl/index.html" target="_blank">dozens of rockets</a> were fired from Gaza and Lebanon into Israeli territory, an attack the Israeli military blamed on Palestinian militants. Israel struck militant targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza, concluding three days of rising tensions in the region following police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Evangeline Belt swims the 1,500-meter freestyle during the British Swimming Championships on Sunday, April 9.
George Wood/Getty Images
Relatives mourn Maia and Rina Dee at their funeral in Kfar Etzion, West Bank, on Sunday, April 9. The British-Israeli sisters, aged 15 and 20, were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/10/middleeast/palestinian-teenager-israel-west-bank-intl/index.html" target="_blank">killed in a shooting</a> alongside their mother that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as a "severe terrorist attack." Tensions in Israel and the West Bank spiraled in the aftermath of Israeli police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Smoke rises during an eruption of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, on Friday, April 7.
Devi Rahman/AFP/Getty Images
A Coptic priest sprinkles holy water during Palm Sunday Mass at the St. Simon Monastery in Cairo on Sunday, April 9.
Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
CJ McGee, Joey Cipollone and other members of the Quinnipiac University hockey team celebrate after winning the national championship on Saturday, April 8. It is the program's first national title.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Firefighters battle a major wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 12. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/12/weather/new-jersey-manchester-township-jimmys-waterhole-fire/index.html" target="_blank">The fire</a> had burned nearly 4,000 acres by Wednesday evening.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection/AP
Kyle Schwarber douses Philadelphia Phillies teammate Bryson Stott after Stott hit a walk-off single to defeat Cincinnati in a Major League Baseball game on Saturday, April 8.
Matt Rourke/AP
People embrace each other Wednesday, April 12, during a vigil that was held in Louisville, Kentucky, for the five people who were killed in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/11/us/louisville-kentucky-bank-shooting-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">shooting at a bank</a>.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Cyclists react in the aftermath of a crash that took place during the Paris-Roubaix road race on Sunday, April 9. In the foreground, from left, are Edoardo Affini, Jonathan Milan, Kristoffer Halvorsen and Clément Russo.
Etienne Garnier/Velo/Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, April 12. He was back in New York <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/13/politics/trump-deposition-civil-lawsuit-new-york-trump-organization/index.html" target="_blank">for a deposition on Thursday</a>, part of a high-stakes civil suit brought by the state against Trump, some of his children and his sprawling business empire. The Trumps have denied wrongdoing.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
A boy in Châtelaillon-Plage, France, walks beneath flying kites during the International Kite and Wind Festival on Monday, April 10.
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
A boy stands with elders at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, India, as a head priest displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad on Wednesday, April 12. This was during special prayers to observe the martyr day of Hazrat Ali, the fourth caliph of Islam.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie with audience members after speaking at the Ulster University's new campus in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, April 12. Biden left Washington, DC, on Tuesday for a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/12/politics/biden-northern-ireland-visit-security-breach-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">four-day visit</a> to Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.
Christophe Ena/AP
Employees of Ernesto's Sanctuary play with some of the organization's 2,000 cats in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday, April 11. The sanctuary is also home to other animals who were abandoned during the country's long civil war.
Anas Al-Kharboutli/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts as a costumed Easter Bunny attends the daily press briefing on Monday, April 10.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A boy jumps into the Ganges river, in front of the Howrah Bridge, on a hot day in Kolkata, India, on Monday, April 10.
Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto/Getty Images
English footballers Leah Williamson, left, and Mary Earps lift the Women's Finalissima trophy after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/07/sport/england-brazil-finalissima-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">defeating Brazil in London</a> on Thursday, April 6. The match, which pitted Europe's champions versus South America's, was decided by penalties after ending 1-1.
Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images
A child reaches up to blossoming trees at the Japanese Garden in Bucharest, Romania, on Monday, April 10.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Bihu dancers take part in rehearsals in Guwahati, India, on Tuesday, April 11. On Thursday, more than 11,000 dancers took part in a performance that <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/assams-bihu-dance-creates-two-world-records-with-11-304-performers-in-guwahati-stadium-largest-bihu-dance-performance-performance-by-folk-musicians-101681396650547.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">set a record</a> for the largest recital of the traditional dance.
Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images
A dog wears a costume in Tokyo on Sunday, April 9.
Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP/Getty Images
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., right, steals a base as San Diego's Xander Bogaerts tries to tag him out during a Major League Baseball game on Friday, April 7.
Brett Davis/USA Today
Chinese tourists ride the Star Ferry in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 12.
Louise Delmotte/AP