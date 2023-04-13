CNN —

Get '5 Things' in your inbox If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

A museum is offering $25,000 for the remains of a meteorite that landed in the woods of Maine last week. The fireball was visible in broad daylight as it streaked through the sky for more than four minutes before landing near the border between the US and Canada, NASA said. To those participating in the search, may the odds be in your favor.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “CNN’s 5 Things” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Food prices

American consumers are finally seeing a dip in grocery prices for the first time since 2020, according to new data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The meats, poultry, fish and eggs index fell 1.4%, pulled down by another month of large decreases in egg prices. In previous months, the cost of eggs surged primarily due to avian flu, which constrained supply. Some egg producers were also taking advantage of the disruption by raising prices to boost profits. Among the other foods showing a decrease, fruits and vegetable prices fell 1.3%, and dairy products ticked down 0.1%. However, some other indexes like beverages, cereals and bakery products, went up. This comes as groceries still remain expensive on an annual basis as US consumers contend with high inflation.

2. Trump

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be back in New York City today to sit for another deposition for the civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The suit was brought against him, his children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in an expansive scheme lasting over a decade by providing false financial statements to lenders and others that the former president used to enrich himself. Trump previously sat for a deposition for the case in August 2022, when he refused to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. It remains unclear whether he will be more willing to cooperate this time around. Trump’s trip to New York comes on the heels of his unprecedented indictment last month when he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records.

Video Ad Feedback Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released 02:56 - Source: CNN

3. Leaked documents

The person behind a massive leak of classified US documents worked on a military base and posted sensitive national security secrets in an online group of acquaintances, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. According to the reporting, which CNN is working to independently verify, the Post described the alleged leaker as a lonely young man and gun enthusiast. He shared the classified material in a chatroom of about two dozen people on Discord – a social media platform popular with video gamers. Some Discord users thought the documents were fake because they didn’t think anyone would be brazen enough to post them online, according to a CNN review of messages on the platform. Discord said it is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation, but declined to comment further.

Video Ad Feedback Pentagon investigating scope and scale of documents leak 04:16 - Source: CNN

4. Abortion

A court order late Wednesday said a medication abortion drug can remain available for now, days after a federal judge in Texas ordered its approval to be suspended. Last Friday, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling that would have halted the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of the drug, mifepristone. Under the appeals court’s new order, the approval will stay in effect and the drug will remain on the market while an expedited appeal plays out, though some restrictions remain. It is unclear if the Justice Department or the drug’s manufacturer will ask the Supreme Court to intervene at this point. This comes as the legal battle over medication abortion continues to intensify after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

5. North Korea

Millions of people in Japan this morning received a J-alert, or an evacuation order, urging them to seek shelter after North Korea launched a missile in their direction. The alert sparked fear on the Japanese northern island of Hokkaido after officials said the missile could land on or near the island. But soon after, fear turned into anger and confusion as the evacuation order was lifted amid reports that the alert had been sent in error, with officials saying there was no possibility of the missile hitting the area. Tokyo later confirmed the missile had fallen outside Japanese territory, in waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. Still, South Korea and its allies condemned the missile test, with the White House saying Pyongyang’s repeated tests continue to risk “destabilizing the security situation in the region.”

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Elephant wows researchers with self-taught trick

Elephants are widely known as intelligent animals, but researchers at a German zoo said they were totally caught off guard by this impressive trick.

Snoopy is real! Meet Bayley, the cartoon dog’s doppelganger

This adorable pooch has an uncanny resemblance to Snoopy, the canine mascot for the Peanuts cartoon troupe.

New York City filled its ‘rat czar’ position

Cong(rat)ulations to this woman who landed the $155,000 gig to solve the city’s pest problem.

Amazon will charge customers a fee for some returns

Amazon wants their customers to return fewer of their online orders. The company is now charging fees for some returns to UPS stores.

Actor Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering ‘medical complication’

The actor is recovering after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication,” according to an Instagram post from his daughter.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2

That’s how many days a fire has been burning at a plastics recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana. The blaze is expected to continue pumping potentially hazardous smoke, soot and ash into the surrounding community for several more days, officials said.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“There were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act.”

– The family of the Louisville gunman, issuing a statement Wednesday after the shooter killed five people at an Old National Bank on Monday. The mother of the 25-year-old gunman called 911 after hearing secondhand that her son had a gun and was heading toward the bank, according to newly released 911 calls. While expressing her shock and confusion on the call, she said her son “apparently left a note” about the incident and that “he’s never hurt anyone.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The Birdman of Chennai

The Birdman of Chennai, India

Meet a man who feeds thousands of parakeets every day on the roof of his home. (Click here to view)