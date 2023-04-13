Flowers sit at a tree in front of the building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed outside of in San Francisco, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry.
Jeff Chiu/AP
CNN  — 

San Francisco Police have made an arrest in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to a tweet from San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey.

Dorsey expressed his gratitude to the police department’s homicide detail for “their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”

The local news portal Mission Local was first to report news of an arrest writing that authorities has apprehended a suspect in the Bay Area city of Emeryville.

Lee was stabbed to death in Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco early in the morning of April 4th.

CNN has reached out to San Francisco Police and the Mayor’s office for comment.