San Francisco Police have made an arrest in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to a tweet from San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey.
Dorsey expressed his gratitude to the police department’s homicide detail for “their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”
The local news portal Mission Local was first to report news of an arrest writing that authorities has apprehended a suspect in the Bay Area city of Emeryville.
Lee was stabbed to death in Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco early in the morning of April 4th.
CNN has reached out to San Francisco Police and the Mayor’s office for comment.