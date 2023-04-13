CNN —

A US citizen died while volunteering in the fighting in Ukraine Friday, his family told CNN.

Edward Wilton, 22, of Florida, had been in Ukraine for nearly a year at the time of his death, his half-brother Parker Cummings told CNN by phone Wednesday.

The US Embassy told the family of his death Monday, Cummings said.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN the deaths of US citizens in Ukraine but did not identify them, citing respect for the families’ privacy. The spokesperson added, “We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance.”

Wilton felt compelled to join forces to help the Ukrainians, Cummings said. Wilton told him in a message last April that he was on a plane to Ukraine, he added.

“I talked to him through Signal the app and asked him to come home all the time,” Cummings said. “He would say ‘I have to stay here with my guys and do what’s right.’”

Wilton was slated to return to the US in October, he said.

The brothers had been able to video chat recently, Cummings said, when Wilton spent a week in Poland, celebrating his March and visiting with his mom who had traveled from Florida.

“They had a nice week,” he said. “Now, two weeks later, here we are.”

Edward Wilton is seen with his mother, Amy, at a high school football game. Family Handout

Cummings said that his brother was in the US Army and had previously been stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia.

“I want everyone to know that my brother chose to go fight for democracy, freedom and righteousness versus evil. My brother laid down his 22-year-old life in the namesake for the future of Ukraine and all his children. We will miss him dearly. We cannot wait to see him again.”

Wilton’s squadron in Ukraine held a memorial for him on Wednesday morning, Cummings said. The family is now waiting to find out when they can get his body back so they can plan a funeral, he added.