New York CNN —

Vox Media is gearing up for its first Code Conference without Kara Swisher at the helm.

The invite-only event, which attracts top technology executives and journalists, will be hosted by The Verge Editor-In-Chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton and CNBC senior media and tech reporter Julia Boorstin, Vox Media told CNN on Wednesday.

Swisher, the journalist who co-founded the news-making conference with reporter Walt Mossberg and hosted it for the past two decades, will still participate in the conference, albeit in a less outsized role.

“This year, there will be more to discuss than ever,” Jim Bankoff, chief executive of Vox Media, told CNN. “Code will build on Kara’s legacy, and we’ll continue to evolve the conference to best serve its audience. We’re proud to announce three new hosts, who are also leaders in tech journalism.”

The conference, which will take place September 26 to 27, will also switch locations. It will be hosted at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

“Code is also about what happens off-stage,” Bankoff acknowledged. “It has always been a community for C-suiters and up-and-comers alike to gather, compare notes and make things happen.”

“Personally, I’ve attended since the early days,” Bankoff added. “I was fortunate to be in the audience for so many of the iconic interviews. I’ve also benefited from the networking.”