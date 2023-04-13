Melanie Coburn
New York CNN  — 

A group that is led by Wall Street billionaire Josh Harris and includes NBA legend Magic Johnson is nearing a deal to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN.

If finalized, the sale would mark the end of the controversial ownership of the Washington franchise by embattled billionaire Daniel Snyder.

The group also includes Mitchell Rales, the billionaire co-founder of conglomerate Danaher, the source said.

The NFL, the Commanders, and Harris’s office would not comment on the matter.

News of the near deal was first reported by Sportico, which reported the team sold for $6 billion, a record for a North American sports franchise. The current record of $4.65 billion for the purchase of the NFL’s Denver Broncos was set just last year.

Snyder purchased the team, then named the Washington Redskins for a reported $750 million in 1999. The team dropped its previous name in 2020 in the face of prolonged criticism. It adopted the Commanders name last year, after playing two seasons with the name Washington Football Team.

Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management (APO), already owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and co-owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The Harris-led group officially placed a bid on the Commanders in late March, CNN previously reported. Johnson, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, joined the group last month.

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos placed a separate $6 billion bid to buy the Commanders last month as well, a person familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

– CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report