How a viral Snoopy T-shirt is influencing young people to donate blood

(CNN) If you're cool, you'll donate blood.

That's the message being sent in the latest American Red Cross partnership with "Peanuts." Everyone who donates blood by April 23 will receive a T-shirt while supplies last, featuring Snoopy as his alter ego, Joe Cool, in front of the Red Cross logo with the caption "Be cool. Give blood."

The impact has been significant. TikTok users posting about their efforts to get the Snoopy shirts are also unintentionally informing viewers about the blood donation process and sparking an uptick in blood donors, too.

"POV: you donated blood to get the red cross x snoopy shirt," wrote user j_diddy3 in their video chronicling their experience donating blood, which has been viewed over a million times.