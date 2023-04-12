CNN —

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago, where the party will officially nominate candidates for president and vice president. The DNC made the announcement Tuesday, calling the Midwest a “critical Democratic stronghold” that helped President Joe Biden win the 2020 election. Illinois’ governor also heralded the move as “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ convention” ahead of the pair’s possible reelection bids.

1. Louisville shooting

The city of Louisville will hold a vigil today to let community members grieve the five people killed this week in a bank shooting. The vigil comes a day after police released dramatic police body camera footage of the shooting at Old National Bank, in which authorities say a 25-year-old employee opened fire on his colleagues and then engaged in a shootout with police before he was shot dead. The shooter’s motive for the rampage remains unclear at this time as authorities continue to comb through evidence. However, officials are expected to release audio today of 911 calls that could reveal more key details, according to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. The mayor on Tuesday also pleaded for state and federal assistance in addressing gun violence in Kentucky, which has some of the least restrictive state gun laws in the nation.

2. Indiana fire

About 2,000 people in eastern Indiana received evacuation orders Tuesday after a large fire at a recycling plant began emitting toxic smoke. The fire, which created a thick, black plume over industrial buildings and a neighborhood, is expected to burn for days – and is “definitely toxic,” Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said. “There is a host of different chemicals that plastics give off when they’re on fire, and it’s concerning and we want to make for sure we give people heads-up on an evacuation,” Jones said. A preliminary investigation determined the fire started in a nearby semi-trailer before spreading to the facility, an official said, adding the exact cause will likely remain unknown until after it has been extinguished.

3. Leaked documents

The leaked classified Pentagon documents posted to social media suggest the US is pessimistic that Ukraine can quickly end the war against Russia. The documents highlight specific weaknesses in both Ukraine’s weaponry and Russia’s military offensive, predicting a stalemate for months to come. The documents also indicate some intelligence that defense officials are gathering about China, the country Washington has deemed the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order.” Officials say the leaking of the documents – many of which are marked top secret – represents a major national security breach. The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into who may have leaked them while the Pentagon is investigating how the leak impacts US national security.

4. Cyclone Ilsa

A major cyclone is threatening to hit Western Australia with winds strong enough to lift camper vans and trampolines. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Ilsa is expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday, somewhere between the towns of Broome and Port Hedland. The storm is expected to generate wind gusts of more than 250 kph (155 mph) by Thursday evening, equivalent to a Category 4 or 5 hurricane in the US. Local authorities warned residents to tie down anything that could become airborne and urged tourists to move from the projected path of the storm. Many people have flocked to supermarkets to stock up on food and other supplies ahead of the dangerous conditions.

5. Banned books

A rural Texas county that was ordered to return banned books to its public library shelves is now considering shutting down its libraries entirely. A meeting in Llano County today will include a discussion of whether to “continue or cease operations” of the library system, which includes three branches. The meeting comes after a federal judge last month ordered the library system to return 12 children’s books to its shelves that had been removed, many because of their LGBTQ and racial content. It also follows several ongoing fights across the country to protect access to books in response to a boom of book bans that has taken shape in the US – including in K-12 schools, universities and public libraries.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals sneakers sell for a record $2.2 million

These game-winning shoes just became the most expensive sneakers ever to sell at auction.

Warren Buffett gives reason for surprise sale of stake in Taiwan’s TSMC

The 92-year-old billionaire typically makes longer-term bets. So, why did Berkshire Hathaway sell 86% of its shares in global chip giant TSMC, months after purchasing them for $4.1 billion? Buffet finally shared his reason.

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and Jake Bongiovi, 20, hint they’re engaged

The “Stranger Things” star shared this photo of her and Bongiovi embracing, with fans quickly noticing a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

The most-wanted clothing brands at resale are probably in your closet

Thinking about purging some of your clothes? A growing number of secondhand shoppers are looking to purchase these mid-tier brands, according to a new industry report.

NASCAR suspends 27-year-old driver indefinitely

Cody Ware’s indefinite suspension comes after he was arrested and charged with felony assault involving a woman in North Carolina, officials said.

10

That’s how many months WNBA star Brittney Griner spent in Russian custody after being detained under drug-smuggling charges for cannabis oil found in her luggage. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, who was freed in December in a prisoner swap, announced Tuesday that she is writing a memoir due out next spring which will reveal more details about the “unfathomable period” of her life.

“That may be for another court at another time, but it’s not for this court at this time.”

– Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, saying at a hearing Tuesday that Dominion Voting Systems can’t bring up the January 6 insurrection during its historic defamation trial against Fox News set to kick off this week. The voting technology company sued Fox News over the right-wing network’s promotion of false claims that Dominion machines rigged the 2020 election. The judge said invoking January 6 would be too prejudicial with the jury, and that the case isn’t about whether Fox News “influenced” the insurrection. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

Meeting a wolf pack

Watch what happens when these professional animal handlers come face to face with a pack of wolves. (Click here to view)