(CNN) As Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives in China today, his visit marks Brazil's return to the diplomatic stage among the Global South -- but also reveals a growing distance from geopolitical questions preoccupying the West.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dominated much diplomatic conversation in Europe and in Washington, Lula's official schedule doesn't mention it, despite previous vows to discuss peacemaking strategies with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"From what I heard, removing Ukraine from the list of things that they're going to discuss was a demand from the Chinese government," says Igor Patrick, a research scholar at the Kissinger Institute on China at the Wilson Centre.

"There's still some interest from the Brazilian part to raise the issue and to discuss ideas, and they hope to release a joint statement where they mention the Ukrainian conflict, calls for a peaceful solution and mediated diplomatically, but it's not officially on the program and to a large extent that was expectable," Patrick told CNN.

The trip's focus, instead, will be overwhelmingly on trade, how Chinese investment can help Brazil's economy get back on track, and the potentially lucrative universe of carbon credits.

