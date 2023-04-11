CNN —

The Italian Coast Guard is escorting a boat carrying 400 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the volunteer-run service Alarm Phone, which received the boat’s distress call on Sunday.

“During the night at 4:34 a.m., we last spoke to the people on board. They confirm that vessels of the Italian coastguard are accompanying them in bad weather conditions. The people are reassured by the presence of the rescue assets and we hope that they will soon all be safe,” Alarm Phone tweeted.

The coast guard is traveling next to the boat en route to Italy because an escort is “safer” than attempting to rescue those on board in poor weather, said Felix Weiss, a spokesman for Sea-Watch International, a German organization that runs search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.

CNN has reached out to the coast guard, but has not heard back.

The coast guard told CNN earlier Monday that three rescue operations involving several vessels were ongoing to assist the boat of 400 migrants, as well as another boat with an estimated 800 people on board.

The migrants had been stranded along an immigration route between Italy and Malta that NGOs have warned is perilously dangerous.

The boat with 400 migrants departed from Tobruk, Libya, and had been at risk of capsizing with water in the hull, according to Alarm Phone. The service also said many on board required medical attention, including a child, a pregnant woman and a disabled person.

The Italian Coast Guard also said Monday that more than 1,700 migrants had arrived on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa in the last 48 hours. Lampedusa, the closest Italian island to Africa, is a major destination for migrants seeking to enter European Union countries.

Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing war, persecution and poverty risk the treacherous route in search of safety and better economic prospects. In many cases, their vessels are overcrowded and unfit for the journey, and the need to rescue migrants on board often leads to disputes between countries about who should take them in.

More than 28,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, according to the country’s Interior Ministry – a significant surge compared to recent years. The number of migrants arriving in Italy this year are the highest seen in the country since 2017, according to figures by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Most arrivals have journeyed from the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Bangladesh, Tunisia and Pakistan.