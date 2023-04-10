CNN —

Amid many pressing political duties, the Biden administration will make time today for an annual tradition dating to the 1870s: the White House Easter Egg Roll. About 30,000 visitors are expected to converge on the South Lawn for family-friendly activities centered around the theme of “EGGucation.”

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Document leaks

The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the leaks of a trove of apparent US intelligence documents that were posted on social media in recent weeks. The documents have revealed the US’ efforts in spying on Russia, while also exposing the extent of US eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. The documents appeared last month on the social media platform Discord and revealed sensitive and highly classified material, officials said. They also divulged weaknesses in Ukrainian weaponry – reportedly forcing the country’s military to alter some plans as fighting continues in the country’s eastern region. The Pentagon has initiated an “interagency effort” to determine the source of the leaks and assess their impact, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Sunday.

2. Mosque stabbing

An imam is in stable condition after being stabbed during a Sunday morning prayer service at a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey, according to local officials. The suspect, who was unknown to congregants, was performing prayers at Omar Mosque when he lunged forward with a knife at the imam. After stabbing him multiple times, the suspect attempted to flee but the congregants “were able to bring him down and apprehend him and hold him” until police arrived and arrested him, a spokesperson for the mosque told CNN. There were more than 200 congregants in the mosque at the time of the stabbing, the spokesperson said, adding he believes that this was an isolated incident. The stabbing occurred during Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar. In 2023, it runs from March 22 to April 20.

3. Abortion

Two federal court rulings over abortion access are creating a chaotic legal flashpoint that will be closely watched this week. In one case filed by anti-abortion activists in Texas, a judge said the FDA’s approval more than 20 years ago of mifepristone – one of the drugs used to terminate a pregnancy – should be halted. But the court paused its ruling for a week so that it can be appealed. In the second case, where Democratic-led states had sued in Washington to expand access to abortion pills, a judge ordered the federal government to keep the drug available in the 17 states, plus the District of Columbia. “Everything is on the table,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told CNN on Sunday, emphasizing the Biden administration is considering all options to protect access to the procedure.

4. Electric vehicles

The EPA is preparing to release strict vehicle emissions standards for light-duty vehicles that, if implemented, would move the US car market decisively toward electric vehicles over the next decade. By 2032, the new emissions standards would ensure that 64% to 67% of all new-car sales in the US would be electric vehicles, according to a source familiar with the proposal. The EPA’s expected move comes after California air regulators voted last year to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase these cars out. Experts say this is a major step toward zero-emissions vehicles as the US tries to keep up with other countries racing toward EV adoption. The new rules could come as soon as Wednesday.

5. Masters

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters Tournament on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, clinching his first green jacket and second career major. The Spaniard’s impressive victory saw him leapfrog reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler as world No. 1. Rahm put on a clinic in consistency to ease to a four-shot victory ahead of LIV Golf Series duo Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods announced his withdrawal due to injury hours before play resumed on Sunday after visibly struggling with movement throughout the weekend. Ultimately, Rahm carded a final round three-under 69 to finish 12-under. He became the fourth Spaniard to win the green jacket and the first European golfer to win both The Masters and the US Open.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

New details of King Charles’ coronation revealed

Carriages, crown jewels … and a new emoji. Here’s what you can expect when the new British sovereign is crowned alongside his wife, Camilla.

Tesla is opening a Megafactory in China

The Shanghai facility will create Megapacks, or large batteries that can store enough energy to power about 3,600 homes for one hour, the company says.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ wins big at the box-office

Remember how much fun you had at classic arcades back in the day? With its nostalgic themes, this new movie ran up the box office score with an estimated $377 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Boston Bruins make National Hockey League history

A new standard is set! The Bruins secured their 63rd victory on Sunday – the most wins of any NHL team in a single season.

Why you keep having the same dream over and over again

If the same people, scenarios, or worries keep popping up in your dreams, here’s how you can figure out what may be the cause.

IN MEMORIAM

Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1991 film “Barton Fink,” has died, his nephew announced Sunday. He was 81. With film and TV credits dating back to the 1960’s, Lerner also appeared in the holiday classic “Elf” alongside Will Ferrell, and in TV shows like “Law and Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife” and “Glee.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

9,000

That’s how many faculty and staff at Rutgers University are expected to go on strike today as contract negotiations stall. Union leaders said the strike at the school’s three main campuses in New Jersey will bring classes to a halt for thousands of students. The university, on the other hand, is insisting most classes will continue as normal.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“What we are seeing right now is a breaking of the law.”

– Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas following revelations that he did not disclose several luxury trips funded by a Republican megadonor. Justice Thomas last week said he didn’t disclose the luxury travel, including trips on the GOP donor’s yacht and private jet, because he was advised at the time “by colleagues and others in the judiciary” that he did not have to report it.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

These Olympic Athletes Are Sister Goals

Happy National Siblings Day

In the US and Canada, many people today will celebrate the special bonds they have with their brothers and sisters. In honor of the day, here are two talented sisters who are also Olympic athletes. (Click here to view)