New York CNN  — 

Tupperware shares fell as much as 40% in premarket trading Monday following a bleak warning that its future is looking murky.

In a regulatory filing late Friday, the container maker said there’s “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” and that it’s working with financial advisers to find financing to stay afloat.

Tupperware said it won’t have enough cash to fund its operations if it doesn’t secure additional money. The company said it is exploring potential layoffs, and it’s reviewing its real estate portfolio for potential money-saving efforts.

The New York Stock Exchange also warned that Tupperware’s stock is in danger of being de-listed for not filing a required annual report.

“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position,” CEO Miguel Fernandez said in a press release. “The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.”

The 77-year-old business has been struggling in recent years to maintain its relevance against rivals. It has been trying to shed its staid image and attract younger customers with newer and trendier products. It also struck a deal with Target last year to sell its products.

Tupperware (TUP) said the entry into Target is part of the brand’s reinvention, which includes plans to grow the business through multiple retail channels and get its products in front of younger consumers who’ve never even heard of Tupperware (TUP) parties.

But that has failed to work so far: Shares are down 90% over the past year. It also issued another “going concern” warning last November.