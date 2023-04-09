Fekru Hirpo won $100,000 after buying 20 Virginia Lottery tickets with the same four numbers.
Courtesy of Virginia Lottery
CNN  — 

Putting his eggs in one basket proved fruitful for one Virginia man who purchased not one, but 20 winning lottery tickets with the same numbers.

Alexandria resident Fekru Hirpo purchased 20 identical tickets, all with the four-digit combination of 2-5-2-7, from a gas station in Arlington, according to a Wednesday news release from the Virginia Lottery.

The lucky winner told lottery officials he made a spur-of-the-moment decision to go all in on the same ticket for the “Pick 4” game.

Hirpo said “he doesn’t usually play with so many tickets containing identical numbers, but something just told him to do it,” according to the news release.

Each ticket won him a prize of $5,000 for a total of $100,000, according to the release.

Hirpo has “no immediate plans” for his winnings, says the lottery.