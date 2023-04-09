CNN —

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Sunday.

Beckham Jr.’s deal is reportedly worth up to $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After the announcement, Beckham Jr., 30, took to Instagram to share photos of his son wearing a Ravens jersey and hat.

The three-time Pro Bowler missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

He was selected with the No. 12 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 2014 Rookie of the Year was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, in an injury-plagued stint of two-plus seasons.

After having his contract with the Browns voided in November 2021, Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

During the Rams’ postseason run, Beckham Jr. caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Super Bowl champions.

In his career, Beckham Jr. has played in 96 games, tallying 531 receptions, 367 yards and 56 touchdowns.

.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️



We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/NBKFcLC7iR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023

His signing comes after quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he had requested a trade away from the Ravens earlier this month.

“As of March 2nd, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” 26-year-old Jackson wrote in a post on social media.

On March 7, Baltimore applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract over the last two years.

The tag means that Jackson is free to negotiate with other franchises, but should he sign an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens will have five days to either match the deal or receive two first-round picks in return. The non-exclusive tag comes with a salary cap cost of $32.4 million for the 2023 season.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said on March 7 that he hopes the two sides can agree to a long-term deal.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens,” DeCosta said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”