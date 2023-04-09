The Boston Bruins made National Hockey League history Sunday night when they secured a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
The win at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center became the Bruins’ 63rd victory of the season, breaking the NHL record for most wins in a single season.
On Saturday, the Bruins tied the 1995-1996 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-2019 Tampa Bay Lightning for most wins in a season after capturing their 62nd win.
The Bruins’ record now stands at 63-12-5 for the season. They have clinched the President’s Trophy and home-ice advantage in the playoffs.
The team has two games remaining against the Washington Capitals and Montréal Canadiens before the regular season concludes Thursday.