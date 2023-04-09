CNN —

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal will undergo “routine surgery” on Sunday after he fractured his femur at a University of Connecticut men’s basketball victory parade.

Connecticut’s senior senator said in a post on Twitter that the fracture happened during the team’s parade Saturday in honor of their NCAA championship win last week.

“I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today,” Blumenthal said. “Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery!”

Blumenthal was replying to Sen. Chris Murphy, a fellow Connecticut Democrat who was also at the parade and tweeted that his colleague “FINISHED THE PARADE” after breaking his femur. “Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever,” Murphy said.

The 77-year-old Blumenthal won a third Senate term last fall. First elected in 2010, he previously served five terms as Connecticut’s attorney general.

The Senate is set to reconvene April 17. The Democratic Caucus’s narrow 51-49 advantage in the chamber means any absence could affect key votes. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman was recently discharged from a hospital where he was being treated for depression and expects to return when the Senate reconvenes.