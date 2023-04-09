CNN —

Residents in the German city of Hamburg have been warned of heavy smoke and possible toxins in the air after a major fire broke out at a warehouse.

Video circulating on social media shows the warehouse engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, with smoke billowing into the sky.

“Smoke gases and chemical components in the air caused by a warehouse fire can affect breathing. The cloud of smoke is moving towards the city center!” an alert from the Hamburg fire department said.

Some 140 people have been evacuated, a police spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Firefighters wearing gas masks in the Rothenburgsort district. Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Police officers stand at the Hamburg-Rothenburgsort train station while flames from a large fire can be seen in the background. Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images

According to local news outlet NDR, local residents have been instructed to close their windows and doors.

“The inner city of Hamburg has gone completely dark,” a fire department spokesperson said, as quoted by the outlet.

It is not clear yet what caused the fire.