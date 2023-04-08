(CNN) Officials are offering a total of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, the third suspect sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three Florida teenagers.

Three teenagers were found shot in Marion County in Central Florida at the end of March. Police have named one of the victims as 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, who was found on the side of the road in the Forest Lakes Park area on March 30 and later died of her injuries. A 17-year-old male was found on the side of the road the next morning, and a third female victim was found in the trunk of Silvernail's car, which was partially submerged in a lake. Police have not named the other two victims.

The three suspects are all teenagers as well. Police have said they believe the victims and the suspects were allegedly affiliated with criminal gangs.

Robert Le'Andrew Robinson, 17, and Christopher De'l Atkins, 12, have already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Friday . Brewton is still at large, and "this is where we need your help," the sheriff's office said.

