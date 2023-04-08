Cycling champion Ethan Boyes dies after being struck by a car in San Francisco

(CNN) Ethan Boyes, a winner of multiple cycling championships, died after he was struck by a car in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to police.

Boyes was a 10-time national champion and currently holds the world record for men aged 35-39 in the 1,000-meter time trial, according to USA Cycling, the governing body for cycling in the US.

Boyes was cycling on Arguello Boulevard, south of Washington Boulevard in San Francisco's Presidio Park, at around 4 pm on Tuesday when a car hit him, according to United States Park Police on Saturday. The park police responded to the scene.

