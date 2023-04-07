Space Next Chapter

See Uranus’ rings in stunning new image from the Webb telescope

By Taylor Nicioli, CNN
Published 8:25 PM EDT, Fri April 7, 2023
The Wolf-Rayet star WR 124 was one of the James Webb Space Telescope's first discoveries, spotted in June 2022.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
Stunning details can be seen in this Webb telescope photo of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, which is 11,000 light-years from Earth.
NASA/ESA/CSA/D. D. Milisavljevic/T. Temim/I. De Looze
Webb's image of ice giant Uranus shows off the planet's incredible rings and a bright haze covering its north polar cap (right). A bright cloud lies at the cap's edge and a second one is seen at left.
Space Telescope Science Institut/STScI
The James Webb Space Telescope captured 50,000 sources of near-infrared light in a new image of Pandora's Cluster, a megacluster of galaxies. The cluster acts like a magnifying glass, allowing astronomers to see more distant galaxies behind it.
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
Stars shine through the hazy material of the Chamaeleon I dark molecular cloud, which is 630 light-years away from Earth.
NASA/ESA/CSA
The James Webb Space Telescope spotted NGC 346, one of the most dynamic star-forming regions near the Milky Way, located in a dwarf galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/A. Pagan
Two galaxies, known as II ZW96, form a swirl shape while merging in the constellation Delphinus.
NASA/ESA
The James Webb Space Telescope revealed features of a new protostar forming.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a new perspective of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light. The dust of this star-forming region, rather than the stars themselves, is the highlight, and resembles ghostly figures.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/19/world/webb-telescope-pillars-of-creation-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Pillars of Creation,</a> a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. The area, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth, had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image deemed "iconic" by space observers.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The two stars in WR140 produce shells of dust every eight years that look like rings, as captured by the Webb telescope.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech
The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed to this image of galactic pair VV 191. Webb observed the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, and Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team
The James Webb Space Telescope captured spiral galaxy IC 5332, which is over 29 million light-years away. The observatory's MIRI instrument<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/world/spiral-galaxy-james-webb-new-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> peered through interstellar dust to see the galaxy's "bones."</a>
ESA/NASA/CSA/J. Lee
Webb captured the clearest view of the Neptune's rings in over 30 years.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The inner region of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/world/james-webb-space-telescope-image-orion-nebula-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Orion Nebula</a> as seen by the telescope's NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems are formed.
NASA/ESA/CSA/PDRS4all
NASA released a mosaic image of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/world/webb-telescope-tarantula-nebula-stars-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Tarantula Nebula</a> on Tuesday, September 6. The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that were previously obscured by cosmic dust.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA/ESA
NASA <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/world/jupiter-images-webb-telescope-nasa-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released an image</a> of Jupiter on Monday, August 22, that shows the planet's famous Great Red Spot appearing white.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Jupiter ERS Team
The James Webb Space Telescope <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/world/webb-telescope-cartwheel-galaxy-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">captured the Cartwheel galaxy,</a> which is around 500 million light-years away, in a photo released by NASA on August 2.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. The galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/11/world/james-webb-space-telescope-first-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released one of Webb's first images</a> on July 11, and it's "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Called gravitational lensing, this created Webb's first deep field view of incredibly old and distant, faint galaxies.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
CNN  — 

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a new stunning image of ice giant Uranus, with almost all its faint dusty rings on display.

The image is representative of the telescope’s significant sensitivity, NASA said, as the fainter rings have only been captured previously by the Voyager 2 spacecraft and the W.M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii.

An illustration of exoplanet VHS 1256 b and its two stars.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Joseph Olmsted

Webb telescope details weather patterns on a distant planet with two suns

Uranus has 13 known rings, with 11 of them visible in the new Webb image. Nine rings are classified as the main rings, while the other two are harder to capture due to their dusty makeup and were not discovered until the Voyager 2 mission’s flyby in 1986. Two other, faint outer rings not shown in this latest image were discovered in 2007 from images taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, and scientists hope Webb will capture them in the future.

“The ring system of a planet tells us a lot about its origins and formation,” said Dr. Naomi Rowe-Gurney, a postdoctoral research scientist and solar system ambassador for the Webb space telescope at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, via email.

“Uranus is such a strange world with its sideways tilt and lack of internal heat that any clues we can get about its history are very valuable.”

Scientists anticipate that future Webb images will be able to capture all 13 rings. Rowe-Gurney also expects the telescope to uncover more on Uranus’ atmospheric composition, helping scientists better understand this unusual gas giant.

A November Hubble image of Uranus (left) captured the planet's bright polar cap, while the recent Webb image displayed more detail, with a subtle enhanced brightness at the cap's center.
NASA/NASA

The space observatory’s powerful Near-Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, can detect infrared light otherwise not visible to astronomers.

“The JWST gives us the ability to look at both Uranus and Neptune in a completely new way because we have never had a telescope of this size that looks in the infrared,” Rowe-Gurney said. “The infrared can show us new depths and features that are difficult to see from the ground with the atmosphere in the way and invisible to telescopes that look in visible light like Hubble.”

More on Uranus

Located 1.8 billion miles (nearly 3 billion kilometers) away from our sun, Uranus takes 84 years to complete a full rotation. The planet is unique in its tilt to its side, causing its rings to be displayed vertically, unlike Saturn’s horizontal ring system.

Surrounding Uranus’ north pole is a bright haze that NASA has previously reported as appearing when the pole is in direct sunlight during the summer. The atmospheric haze seems to get brighter each year, according to the space agency. With the exact mechanism behind the haze unknown, scientists are studying the polar cap using telescope images such as this new Webb image.

An artist's conceptual rendering of interactions between a prospective exoplanet and its star. Plasma emitted from the star is deflected by the exoplanet's magnetic field then interacts with the star's magnetic field, resulting in an aurora on the star and the emission of radio waves.
Alice Kitterman/National Science Foundation

Repeating radio signal leads astronomers to an Earth-size exoplanet

In the original images Voyager 2 took of Uranus, the planet had appeared as a blue ball with no features. In this new Webb image, similar to other recent images by the Hubble Space Telescope, storm clouds can be seen at the edge of the polar cap. Uranus’ tilt causes extreme seasons and this stormy weather, and scientists are monitoring and documenting the changes over time by comparing telescope images.

The NASA Hubble Space Telescope had also captured Uranus’ bright white polar cap in November, illuminating the growing brightness of the haze when observed in comparison with images from prior years. The new Webb image depicts the polar cap in greater detail than what is shown in the Hubble image, with a subtle brightening in the cap’s center and more pronounced storm clouds that can be seen around the edges.

Uranus was identified as a priority to study in 2022 by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Additional studies of Uranus are happening now, and more are planned in Webb’s first year of science operations,” NASA’s release said following the announcement.

