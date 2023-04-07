CNN —

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has called a Friday morning news conference to announce “breaking news updates and arrests” in connection with the recent shooting deaths in the Central Florida community of three area teenagers.

Officials said Wednesday that arrests were “imminent” in this case.

Friday’s news conference is slated to begin at 9 a.m.

Woods earlier said that the information gathered by detectives shows the trio was together up to what he called “the incident.” He declined to say whether the three friends were shot at the same time and whether they were shot by the same gun.

Investigators believe the trio had been in a 2015 Chevy Cruze belonging to 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, he added. The car was found partially submerged in a lake, with one of the victims inside, he told CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.