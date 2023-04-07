CNN —

A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling Friday on medication abortion drug mifepristone, saying he will suspend the US Food and Drug Administration’s two-decade-old approval of it but paused his ruling for seven days so the federal government can appeal.

But in a dramatic turn of events, a federal judge in Washington state said in a new ruling shortly after that the FDA must keep medication abortion drugs available in at least 12 Democratic-led states.

Read the Texas and Washington rulings here.