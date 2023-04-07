Trees fall as The Masters suspend play due to bad weather

CNN —

The second round of The Masters was suspended for the day due to bad weather on Friday as three trees fell near spectators at Augusta National Golf Club, tournament organizers said. No one was injured according to the organizers.

Footage broadcast on Sky Sports showed spectators running as a tall pine tree fell close to the 17th tee, shortly after play had been suspended for the second time during the round at 4:22 p.m. ET.

The broadcasters later showed footage of workers arriving with chainsaws to clear the fallen trees.

A general view of fallen trees on the 17th hole. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The three trees were blown over due to wind, The Masters said in a statement, adding that play would resume at 8:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

“The safety and well-being of everyone attending The Masters tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament,” the statement read.

Play had been suspended for about 21 minutes from 3:07 p.m. ET before resuming. Several players are yet to finish, including second-placed Jon Rahm. With nine holes left to play, the Spaniard is three shots adrift of Brooks Koepka, who leads at 12-under par.

A security guard moves patrons away from the fallen trees. Mark Baker/AP

Tiger Woods completed 11 holes of his second round before play was suspended. He will tee off on Saturday at two-over par, the exact cut line projected by The Masters website. The five-time Masters champion has missed the cut just once in his 24 previous appearances at the major, on his second outing in 1996.

Amateur Sam Bennett trails four-time major winner Koepka by four shots after carding his second consecutive four-under 68.