King Charles III, then a prince, poses with his new bride, Camilla, after their marriage in Windsor, England, in 2005.
In pictures: Charles and Camilla
Hugo Burnand/Getty Images

Updated 1:58 PM EDT, Fri April 7, 2023

Britain's King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have been married since 2005. They reportedly met at a polo match in 1970 and became friends when Charles was a prince.

When Charles joined the Royal Navy in 1971, Camilla married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles.

Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981 but then admitted in 1994 that he had been having an extramarital affair with Camilla. Diana confirmed his infidelity and her own the following year.

Camilla got a divorce in 1995, and Charles and Diana divorced in 1996. Camilla all but vanished from public life at the time as public and media support swung behind Diana.

In 1999, Clarence House embarked on a program to reintroduce Camilla to the public with a carefully orchestrated first appearance with Charles outside the Ritz Hotel in London.

Six years later, their decades-long love story culminated in a wedding that had the consent of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla was confirmed as Charles' official consort and future queen.

Charles and Camilla meet with choristers at Westminster Abbey following a Commonwealth Day Service in London in March 2023.
Jordan Pettitt/Reuters
Charles talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November 2022.
Victoria Jones/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla wave as they leave Dunfermline Abbey in Scotland during a visit in October 2022.
Andrew Milligan/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla attend the funeral of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.
isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla walk behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The King and Queen Consort greet the public outside Hillsborough Castle in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, in September 2022.
Niall Carson/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla stand for the national anthem following addresses by both houses of Parliament in September 2022.
Ben Stansall/Getty Images
Charles signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during a meeting of the Accession Council in London that proclaimed him as the new King.
Victoria Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla view tributes for Queen Elizabeth II that were left outside Buckingham Palace.
Yui Mok/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla attend the Order of the Garter Service in Windsor, England, in June 2022.
Toby Melville/Getty Images
The couple attends the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval in London in June 2022. They were celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Members of the royal family watch jets roar over Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in London in June 2022. From left are Camilla, Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Duchess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla walk behind the Imperial State Crown during the state opening of Parliament in May 2022.
Hannah McKay/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla visit a brewery during a royal tour of Canada in May 2022.
Jacob King/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla pose for a group photo as they visit the set of "EastEnders" in March 2022.
Aaron Chown/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla join Prince William and Duchess Catherine for the London premiere of the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" in September 2021.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla officially open the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland in September 2021.
Jane Barlow/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II walks with Charles and Camilla before a reception at the G7 summit in England in June 2021.
Jack Hill/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla speak to Chief Nursing Officer for England Ruth May in March 2021 as they meet with officials involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Aaron Chown/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla visit the the Tower of London in February 2020.
Eddie Mulholland/AFP/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla enjoy a mojito as they visit a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, in March 2019.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles, Camilla and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attend Charles' 70th birthday patronage celebration held at Buckingham Palace in May 2018.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla visit a flower market in Nice, France, in May 2018.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Camilla and Charles arrive for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa in July 2017.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The couple arrives in the parade ring for the Royal Ascot in June 2016.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla sign the visitor's book in front of a Diego Rivera mural while visiting Mexico City in November 2014.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The couple shares a laugh with Prince William, left, and Prince Harry during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in September 2014.
Luke MacGregor/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla, seated at the left near Queen Elizabeth II, attend the opening of Parliament in May 2013.
Jon Bond/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royal couple holds koalas while visiting Australia in November 2012.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
From left, Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess Catherine and Prince Harry leave a Thanksgiving service in London in June 2012.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine MIddleton in April 2011.
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Charles pushes Camilla in a wheelchair as they attend the premiere of "Aida" at the Royal Opera House in London in April 2010. She had suffered a broken leg weeks prior.
Eddie Mulholland/Shutterstock
Pope Benedict XVI exchanges gifts with Charles and Camilla as they meet in the Pope's private library at the Vatican in April 2009.
Eric Vandeville-Vatican Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla are presented with vegetables as they visit the Dig for Victory organic allotment in London in July 2008. Camilla was celebrating her 61st birthday.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, are greeted by Charles and Camilla after arriving in England in March 2008.
Getty Images
Charles and Camilla add to a mural of Martin Luther King Jr. while in Philadelphia in January 2007.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla taste local food during a visit to Skardu, Pakistan, in November 2006.
Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
The couple plays pool together in November 2006.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla join Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as they watch a tug-of-war competition in Braemar, Scotland, in September 2006.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla visit the Anandpur Sahib temple in India in March 2006.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Charles and Camilla are joined by US President George W Bush and first lady Laura Bush at a White House dinner in November 2005.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla stand on the deck of HMS Scott in Portsmouth, England, in June 2005. It was the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.
Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
On the day of their wedding in April 2005, Charles and Camilla are joined by their children. On the left are Charles' sons Prince Harry and Prince William. On the right are Camilla's children Laura and Tom Parker Bowles.
Hugo Burnand/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla pose for photos at Windsor Castle after their engagement was announced in February 2005.
Shutterstock/
Charles and Camilla talk with actor Al Pacino in London in November 2004.
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla leave together after a polo match in Cirencester, England, in June 2003.
David Hartley/Shutterstock
Charles and Camilla walk together in February 2003.
Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla make their first public appearance as a couple after leaving a party in London in January 1999.
Andy Hooper/Daily Mail/Rex/REX USA
Charles and Camilla talk at a polo match in July 1975.
Shutterstock
Charles and Camilla are seen together in February 1975. They reportedly met at a polo match in 1970.
Derek Hudson/Daily Mail/REX USA