North Korea claimed on Saturday to have tested a new type of underwater drone it said was “capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.”

The drone – called the “Haeil-2 Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Boat’” – was tested between April 4 and 7, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It cruised in waters off North Korea’s east coast for more than 71 hours before its test warhead was detonated underwater on Thursday afternoon, KCNA said.

This is the second time in weeks the reclusive country claims to have tested a nuclear capable drone. In March, Pyongyang said it had tested the Haeil-1, which it claimed was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that could create a “radioactive tsunami.”

“As a result of the test, the reliability and fatal strike capability of the underwater strategic weapon system were perfectly proved,” KCNA said of the latest test, of the Haeil-2.

Pyongyang claims to have been developing nuclear capable drones since 2012 and to have carried out more than 50 tests in the past two years.

However, analysts have poured doubt on North Korea’s claims, noting that North Korea has previously exaggerated its capabilities and deployment time lines.

The news follows tests last month of what North Korea said were nuclear-capable cruise missiles.