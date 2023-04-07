CNN —

An “SNL” host gets the audience in on prank, a squirrel learns to ring a bell for treats, and scientists captured images of the deepest known fish off the coast of Japan. Here are the must-watch videos of the week.

Jost reacts to prank during ‘Weekend Update’

“Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che secretly told the audience not to laugh at Colin Jost’s jokes during “Weekend Update.”

Paw-pals

CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on a pair of pooches that have carried on a long-distance romance via FaceTime.

Deep sea video

Watch the footage scientists captured of an unknown snailfish species at a depth of more than 27,000 feet, as part of an expedition in trenches off Japan.

$3,000 dollar baby

Five-year-old Lila Varisco was playing on her mom’s phone during a car ride and spent over $3,000 on her mom’s Amazon account. The order included 10 motorcycles and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots.

It’s “nuts”

Researchers at UC Berkeley have trained a to ring a bell to get snacks. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.