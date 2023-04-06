Former US President Donald Trump sits in a New York courtroom with his defense team on Tuesday, April 4.

Former US President Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York courtroom on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records.

It's the first time in American history that a current or former president is facing criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the matter and accused Democrats of targeting him politically. His lawyers have said they'll fight to get the charges dropped.

