Former US President Donald Trump sits in a New York courtroom with his defense team on Tuesday, April 4.
The week in 35 photos
Seth Wenig for Associated Press

Updated 8:03 AM EDT, Fri April 7, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York courtroom on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records.

It's the first time in American history that a current or former president is facing criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the matter and accused Democrats of targeting him politically. His lawyers have said they'll fight to get the charges dropped.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Masked devotees take part in a Holy Monday procession in Logroño, Spain, on April 3.
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
UConn basketball player Tristen Newton is lifted in the postgame celebrations after the Huskies <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/03/sport/gallery/san-diego-state-uconn-ncaa-mens-final-photos/index.html" target="_blank">won the NCAA Tournament final</a> on Monday, April 3. They defeated San Diego State 76-59 to win the fifth national title in school history.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Ukrainian servicemen hold a huge national flag during a ceremony in Bucha, Ukraine, on Friday, March 31. Friday marked the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-03-31-23/h_c9483c61dfd3f11311d79fc909f91cd5" target="_blank">one-year anniversary</a> of the liberation of Bucha, a town that has become synonymous with Russia's brutal occupation and alleged war crimes.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
A plane carrying former US President Donald Trump lands at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday, April 3. It was the day before <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/31/politics/gallery/trump-indictment/index.html" target="_blank">Trump's arraignment</a>.
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Children shout at Tennessee state lawmakers inside the state capitol in Nashville on Monday, April 3. They were among those protesting gun violence and calling for reforms after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/us/covenant-school-shooting-nashville-tennessee/index.html" target="_blank">mass shooting left six people dead</a> last month at a private elementary school in the city.
Mark Zaleski/USA Today Network/Reuters
This aerial photo shows tornado damage in Wynne, Arkansas, on Saturday, April 1. A storm outbreak the day before <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/02/us/us-severe-storm-south-midwest-sunday/index.html" target="_blank">spawned more than 50 tornado reports</a> in at least seven states.
Cheney Orr/Reuters
LSU basketball player Angel Reese gestures toward her ring finger in the final moments of the national championship game against Iowa on Sunday, April 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/02/sport/gallery/iowa-lsu-ncaa-womens-final-photos/index.html" target="_blank">LSU defeated Iowa 102-85</a> to win its first-ever championship in women's college basketball. The gestures Reese made toward Iowa star Caitlin Clark at the end of the game <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/03/sport/angel-reese-gesture-caitlin-clark-lsu-iowa-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">sparked much debate</a>, especially on social media. Reese defended her actions and called out a double standard, saying Clark engaged in similar trash talk during the tournament and wasn't criticized. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/05/sport/caitlin-clark-defend-angel-reese-gesture-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Clark also defended Reese</a>.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Young Buddhist monks play between prayers at a monastery in Tawang, India, on Wednesday, April 5.
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls on someone during the daily press briefing on Thursday, March 30.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Police form a cordon between a vandalized shop window and a fire that was set on the street during demonstrations in Paris on Thursday, April 6. There have been <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/business/blackrock-office-stormed-paris-protests/index.html" target="_blank">nationwide protests in France</a> since the government raised the retirement age for most workers from 62 to 64.
Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
Fishermen claim a bottle of beer from a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/02/us/montana-train-derailment-paradise/index.html" target="_blank">derailed rail car</a> on the banks of the Clark Fork River in Montana on Sunday, April 2. A freight train derailed with approximately 25 cars. No injuries were reported.
Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian/AP
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo slides into second base as Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames tries to make a tag during a Major League Baseball game on Monday, April 3.
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Damage from an intercepted rocket is seen at a shopping center in Shlomi, Israel, on Thursday, April 6. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/middleeast/lebanon-rockets-israel-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel</a>, the Israeli military said, in a major escalation that comes amid regional tensions over <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/05/middleeast/israel-al-aqsa-mosque-clash-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Israeli police raids</a> at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. It was the largest such attack since a 2006 war between the two countries left around 1,200 Lebanese people and 165 Israelis dead.
Ariel Schalit/Associated Press
A car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska arrives at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, April 5. It was Zelensky's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/05/europe/zelensky-ukraine-poland-visit-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first formal visit to the country</a> since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Michal Dyjuk/AP
From left, astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Hammock Koch celebrate on Monday, April 3, after being selected for the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/03/world/artemis-2-astronaut-crew-scn/index.html" target="_blank">upcoming Artemis II mission</a>. The lunar flyby, scheduled for November 2024, will be the first crewed moon mission in five decades.
Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis consoles Serena Subania as he leaves a hospital in Rome on Saturday, April 1. Her 5-year-old daughter, Angelica, died the night before at the same hospital that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/31/europe/pope-vatican-hospital-release-intl/index.html" target="_blank">the Pope had received treatment for bronchitis</a>.
Gregorio Borgia/AP
A man sweeps debris Wednesday, April 5, after an Israeli police raid at the al- Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/05/middleeast/israel-al-aqsa-mosque-clash-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Police stormed the mosque on two separate occasions Wednesday</a> as Palestinian worshippers offered prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Police said they entered the mosque and made more than 350 arrests after "hundreds of rioters" tried to barricade themselves inside. The incident sparked retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza into Israel.
Mahmoud Illean/Associated Press
German ski jumper Andreas Wellinger competes in a World Cup event in Planica, Slovenia, on Saturday, April 1.
Borut Zivulovic/Reuters
Demonstrators <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/business/blackrock-office-stormed-paris-protests/index.html" target="_blank">force their way into the building</a> that houses BlackRock's office in Paris on Thursday, April 6. They were taking their protest against the government's pension reforms to the world's biggest money manager. About 100 people, including representatives of several labor unions, were on the ground floor of the building for about 10 minutes, chanting anti-reform slogans.
Aurelien Morissard/AP
Former US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, April 4. Earlier in the day, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/31/politics/gallery/trump-indictment/index.html" target="_blank">he pleaded not guilty</a> to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, he told his supporters he "never thought anything like this could happen in America."
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images
San Diego State's Lamont Butler shoots a game-winning buzzer beater to defeat Florida Atlantic in the Final Four on Saturday, April 1.
Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters
A dancer performs with fire during a Gammaduwa performance at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, March 31.
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
A military school student attends a parade in Dakar, Senegal, marking the country's Independence Day on Tuesday, April 4.
Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
This aerial photo shows Muslims breaking their Ramadan fast together in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, April 2.
Annice Lyn/Getty Images
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones carries his name tag after he was expelled from the House of Representatives on Thursday, April 6. Tennessee's Republican-controlled House <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/us/tennessee-democrats-office-removal-vote/index.html" target="_blank">voted to expel </a>Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson a week after they led a gun reform protest on the House floor. A vote to expel the third Democrat involved, Rep. Gloria Johnson, failed.
Cheney Orr/Reuters
A demonstrator holds Palestinian flags next to burning tires during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence on Wednesday, April 5.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
People take photos on the promenade in Blackpool, England, on Thursday, April 6.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
People honor their ancestors at a cemetery in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 5. During the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, people visit their ancestors' graves to clean up and burn offerings.
Louise Delmotte/AP
A railroad crossing is seen in the middle of a flooded meadow in Nidderau, Germany, on Monday, April 3. Large areas in the lowlands were flooded after days of rain.
Boris Roessler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. dunks the ball during his team's Final Four victory over Miami on Saturday, April 1.
David J. Phillip/AP
People in an ambulance mourn next to the body of a family member who died in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/01/asia/pakistan-karachi-ramadan-donation-crush-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">crowd crush</a> in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, March 31. At least 13 people were killed and 10 were injured in the crush, which happened among people waiting for Ramadan food donations.
Fareed Khan/AP
A water buffalo grazes in a field in front of the Nahr Bin Omar oil field near Basra, Iraq, on Tuesday, April 4.
Hussein Faleh/AFP/Getty Images
A television news reporter is seen outside Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3. Former US President Donald Trump was staying there ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday.
Stephen Voss for CNN
A child runs in the drained Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, April 5. The pool is drained and scrubbed around this time each year. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/world/gallery/photos-this-week-march-23-march-30-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 33 photos</a>.
Tom Brenner/Reuters