Golf fans worldwide are turning their attention to Augusta, Georgia, today as The Masters gets underway for the 87th time. Scottie Scheffler will attempt to defend the green jacket after his dominant victory last year, while Tiger Woods gears up for his 25th appearance – which may be his last.

1. Storm damage

A destructive storm system that walloped the Central US with tornadoes this week left at least five people dead in Missouri, officials said Wednesday. Communities in the southeastern part of the state are now sifting through the wreckage of what used to be homes and looking ahead to a long road to recovery. “When you look at the devastation of this, it’s going to be weeks upon months to be able to recover,” Gov. Mike Parson said after touring Bollinger County, one of the areas most impacted by the storm. The devastation in the region mirrors the destruction left behind in parts of the South and Midwest, where violent storms and tornadoes left 32 people dead just last week. Forecasts show the dangerous weather in the region is winding down, though some storms in parts of Texas and the northeast could bring with them a slight flood threat today.

2. Presidential race

The 2024 presidential race is beginning to take shape, with more contenders announcing plans to compete for their party’s nomination. Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat, his campaign treasurer confirmed Wednesday. The 69-year-old is the son of former New York senator, US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence won’t appeal the ruling ordering him to testify about the actions of former President Trump leading up to January 6, 2021. Pence’s decision to provide information to the special counsel comes as he is exploring a possible challenge to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

3. Nashville shooting

The Republican-led Tennessee House of Representatives is scheduled to vote today on removing from office three Democratic lawmakers who protested on the chamber floor with a bullhorn to call for gun reform following last month’s school shooting in Nashville. The resolutions filed by GOP lawmakers seek to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis. “It’s morally insane that a week after a mass shooting took six precious lives in my community here in Nashville, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, their first action is not to take actions to rein in this proliferation of weapons of war in our streets, but it’s to expel their colleagues for standing with our constituents,” Jones told CNN on Wednesday. The move to expel the lawmakers has drawn condemnation from House Democrats and at least one organization that the called the expulsion “extreme.”

4. Twitter

NPR sharply criticized Twitter on Wednesday after the social media platform labeled the radio broadcaster as a “state-affiliated media” organization akin to foreign propaganda outlets such as Russia’s RT and Sputnik. In a statement, NPR CEO John Lansing called the decision to lump NPR in with other outlets that Twitter identifies as being under government control “unacceptable.” Also in the Twitter saga, the company had said it would “begin winding down” blue checks granted under its old verification system on April 1. However, most legacy blue check holders found this weekend that their verification marks had not disappeared, but rather had been appended with a different label from the new blue checks. One high-profile account did lose its blue check over the weekend: the main account for the New York Times, which had previously told CNN it would not pay for verification.

5. RSV

A Pfizer vaccine to protect older adults and infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection has shown what some scientists are calling “exciting” promise in late-stage trials. In one company-funded trial in adults 60 and older, the results of which were published Wednesday, the vaccine prevented two types of RSV-associated illnesses with no apparent safety concerns. Pfizer is seeking the FDA’s approval for its RSV vaccine for older adults, in addition to an antibody treatment that’s designed to protect children up to 2 years old. The drug company’s push for the vaccine comes on the heels of an especially bad RSV season last year. Studies also show the virus is the No. 1 reason infants in the US have to go to the hospital.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

LSU’s Angel Reese says her team won’t go to the White House after NCAA championship victory

But the school’s athletic department said they would “certainly accept an invitation” … so, this should be interesting.

Chipotle sues Sweetgreen for trademark infringement

The rival food chains are beefing over similarities between their salad bowls. Read more on the spicy accusations.

2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations announced

This year’s show will honor some old favorites and new delights.

Dog spots friend on video call. His response went viral

Thanks to collar ID and FaceTime, these two dogs are able to maintain the most adorable virtual relationship. See the video here.

Largest ruby ever to come to auction may fetch over $30 million

The size and quality of this ruby discovered in a Mozambique mine is “almost unheard of,” a gemstone expert said.

IN MEMORIAM

Tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and the former chief technology officer of Square, has died after an apparent stabbing attack in San Francisco. He was 43. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Wednesday that police are still investigating Lee’s death, calling it “a horrible tragedy.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

$620,000

That’s at least how much money in legal fees adult film star Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay in total to former president Donald Trump’s attorneys across various litigations (unrelated to Trump’s arrest and charges filed against him this week in New York.) Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the former president. Trump has denied the affair.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“You can lead. Just like me.”

– Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, delivering an inspiring farewell speech on Wednesday as she bid goodbye to politics. Ardern announced her surprise resignation in January, saying she had “no more in the tank” after five years in power and would not seek reelection in the October polls.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Polar Bears Play Football with a Spy Cam | Spy In The Snow | BBC Earth

Polar bears play football with spy camera

Watch this spy cam narrowly avoid getting crushed by massive polar bears.