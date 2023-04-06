Washington CNN —

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied West Virginia’s request to let it fully enforce a state law that bans transgender women and girls from participating on public school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The ruling prevents the state from enforcing the ban against a young trans athlete while her challenge to it plays out.

In an unsigned order, the court denied West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s emergency request to let the state enforce the 2021 law. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, saying they would have granted the request.

Earlier this year, a lower court ordered the state to temporarily stop enforcing the ban against Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 12-year-old transgender girl who sued the state over the law shortly after its passage.

Though the law has remained on the books since 2021, lawyers for Pepper-Jackson said in recent court filings that the state is “not aware of any transgender student seeking to play school sports in West Virginia other than” her.

The court took an unusually long time to respond to the request, which was made nearly a month ago.

This story is breaking and will be updated.