CNN —

The Pentagon is sending to Congress its after-action report on the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Abbey Gate attack at the Kabul airport during the evacuation in which 13 US service members were killed.

The Defense Department will make the classified reports available to Congress electronically, so members will be able to log on to a digital portal and access it Thursday.

There will also be a 10-page unclassified summary that the White House will release separately.

This story is breaking and will be updated.