The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense and the world's largest office building.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The Pentagon is sending to Congress its after-action report on the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Abbey Gate attack at the Kabul airport during the evacuation in which 13 US service members were killed.

The Defense Department will make the classified reports available to Congress electronically, so members will be able to log on to a digital portal and access it Thursday.

There will also be a 10-page unclassified summary that the White House will release separately.

