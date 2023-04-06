Jerusalem CNN —

Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, in a major escalation that comes amid tensions over Israeli police operations at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Videos posted on social media showed rockets streaking through the skies over northern Israel, and the sounds of explosions in the distance.

There were conflicting reports about whether Israel retaliated in the wake of the rocket launches.

Lebanon’s national news agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces responded with artillery fire across the border into southern Lebanon, but a journalist reporting from the area for the Hezbollah-backed Al-Manar news outlet said Israel had not struck Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese army told CNN it had no information to release publicly yet; the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah told CNN it would not comment at the moment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was “receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was also briefed about “recent security events on Israel’s northern border,” the defense ministry said.

This is a developing story, more to follow…