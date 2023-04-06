CNN —

Lea Michele is being strong for her 2-year-old son, Ever.

The “Glee” star, who has been winning raves on Broadway in the “Funny Girl” revival, shared on social media Wednesday that her youngster is still dealing with an unspecified health issue.

“Today was a hard day,” she wrote on Instagram Stories Wednesday over a photo of her son with his face covered by an emoji and wrapped in a blue blanket. “As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes, you just want to break down and cry (hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom).”

The post continued, “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for.”

“It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok,” Michele wrote. “But it still hurts.”

Michele missed some performances of her Broadway show last month when Ever, her son with husband Zandy Reich, was hospitalized for what she shared on social media was a “scary health issue.”

She penned a message upon her return.

“I’m really happy to be back,” Michele wrote then. “It’s been a really long week and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he’s headed in a good direction and we’re really really grateful.”