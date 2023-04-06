CNN —

Broadway star Laura Benanti has opened up about a pregnancy loss.

The Tony-award winning actress posted Wednesday on her legacy verified Instagram account about enduring a miscarriage while performing during The Broadway Cruise, which traveled from New York to Bermuda.

The post shows Benanti on stage with a caption that began, “On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage.”

“I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before,” the caption continues. “If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn’t have been able to go on. But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy.”

Benanti went on to write that, “It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband. But this time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with.”

She then thanked everyone from the audience to her band, the people involved in the production and her family for the support she received.

Benanti wrote that she and her husband, Patrick Brown, “are so grateful for the family that we have, and the miracle of our two little girls.”

“My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before,” she wrote. “I share all of this, not to garner sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss. That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well.”

Benanti and Brown married in 2015 and welcomed daughter, Ella, in 2017 and daughter, Louisa, in 2022.