April 7, 2023

CNN 10 takes you to Iraq where experts there are trying to piece together damaged ancient artifacts after the Islamic extremist group, ISIS, destroyed them during their reign of Iraqi’s second largest city, Mosul. Then CNN 10 takes you to the bright night skies and explains how many of the moons’ nicknames date back to early Native Americans and their harvesting and hunting schedules. And before you go, CNN 10 shows you how a pair of pooches carry on a long-distance romance through FaceTime. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: CNN 10 WILL BE OFF THE AIR NEXT WEEK FOR A SPRING BREAK AND WILL RETURN ON APRIL 17

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. In what US city did former President Donald Trump appear this week to be formally charged with a crime?

2. Which university won this year’s women’s NCAA basketball championship?

3. What is the name of the person that is on track to become the first US astronaut to spend a full year in space?

4. Discussed this week on CNN 10, which South American country is seeing fake anchors as avatars spreading misinformation?

5. How many feet underwater did scientists film the deepest ever recorded fish?

6. Which country has the world’s largest Navy?

7. Economic data shows home prices are cooling off in which part of the US?

8. Which US city has the airport that sees the most number of travelers?

9. What is the second largest city in Iraq where there have been recent efforts to restore damaged ancient artifacts?

10. What is April’s full moon’s nickname?

