Southwest Airlines planes parked at Gates D4 and D6 in Terminal 4 of the Sky Harbor International Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (Kirby Lee via AP)
'It's a mess down here': Cockpit messages reveal Southwest holiday meltdown
02:05 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Southwest Airlines planes parked at Gates D4 and D6 in Terminal 4 of the Sky Harbor International Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (Kirby Lee via AP)
'It's a mess down here': Cockpit messages reveal Southwest holiday meltdown
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Bob Jordan, who took over as CEO of Southwest Airlines in February 2022, just 10 months before the airline’s epic holiday travel service meltdown, got a 75% pay hike last year.

Southwest’s operational meltdown over the Christmas vacation period prompted the cancellation of 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29, ruined holiday plans for tens of thousands of passengers and cost the airline about $800 million in lost revenue. That total reflected the cost of compensating customers for out-of-pocket expenses and increased pay and operational costs. It also resulted in lost ticket sales early in the just-completed first quarter.

When he took over as CEO, Jordan was moving up from an executive vice president position, and the pay hike was part of his promotion.

Jordan has repeatedly apologized to passengers for the winter break meltdown and promised the airline was taking steps to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

Much of the problem was blamed on the airline’s antiquated crew-scheduling system, which left Southwest unable to get in touch with pilots and flight attendants needed in order to reschedule flights.

The pilots and flight attendants unions say they have been complaining about the system for years, well before Jordan became CEO. But Jordan had been with the airline since 1988, and had been executive vice president in charge of corporate services from since July 2017, before the planned promotion to CEO was announced in June 2021.

Jordan’s total compensation package last year came to $5.3 million, up from $3 million in 2021. His predecessor as CEO, Gary Kelly, received $5.1 million in 2022, serving as CEO in January and executive chairman the rest of the year. That’s down from the $5.8 million Kelly received in 2021 and $9.8 million he received in 2020.

Jordan is not the only new CEO getting a big raise with his promotion ahead of a costly problem for their company.

Alan Shaw, the new CEO of Norfolk Southern who started in the top job at the railroad in May 2022, saw his 2022 compensation double from the 2021 level, ahead of the major derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in the release of toxic chemicals into the water, ground and air there.