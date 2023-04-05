Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 6, 2023

Today CNN 10 looks at how home prices are cooling off on the West Coast but still rising on the East Coast. Then CNN 10 lists last year’s 10 busiest airports, half of which are in the United States. CNN 10 will then bring you a sit-down interview with the four newly named astronauts on NASA’s Artemis II mission to the moon. And before you go, CNN 10 shows you a viral video where an Olympic champion sprinter dusts the competition at her son’s sports day. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10