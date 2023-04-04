CNN —

Get '5 Things' in your inbox If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

Fifty years ago this week, the first cell phone call was made on a sidewalk in New York City with a device the size of a brick. Each decade since that day in 1973 has seen the once-bulky phone evolve into a thinner, faster and smarter device that continues to reshape industries, culture and the way we relate to one another – and ourselves. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “CNN’s 5 Things” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Trump arraignment

Donald Trump, the first former president in history to face criminal charges, will be arraigned today after being indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury. The expected voluntary surrender of a former president and 2024 White House candidate will be a unique affair as the nation waits to see how the unprecedented moment will unfold. Upon his arrival at the courthouse this afternoon, Trump will be booked by investigators, which will include taking his fingerprints. Ordinarily, a mug shot would be taken, but it remains unclear if that will occur. Trump is not expected to be handcuffed as he will be surrounded by armed federal agents for his protection. He’ll then be brought to the courtroom where the indictment will be unsealed and he will formally face the charges. After he is arraigned, sources say Trump will immediately head back to Mar-a-Lago, where he’s scheduled an event this evening to speak publicly.

2. Gas prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gas in the US currently stands at $3.51, according to AAA. Some analysts, however, predict the price will increase relatively quickly to around $3.80 or $3.90 after OPEC and its allies recently announced a surprise move to slash oil production. OPEC+, which collectively supplies a large portion of the world’s crude oil, announced Sunday it will cut production by more than 1.6 million barrels a day starting in May – a move that sent oil prices surging Monday. “I think OPEC is reawakening the inflation monster,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS, which tracks gas prices for AAA. Though Americans may soon notice an uptick at gas pumps, prices are likely to remain significantly below the record levels seen in 2022, when gas topped $5 a gallon.

3. Spy balloon

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the US earlier this year was able to capture imagery and collect some signals intelligence from US military sites, a source tells CNN. The balloon was able to transmit information back to Beijing in real time, the source said, and the US government still does not know for sure whether the Chinese government could wipe the balloon’s data as it received it. That raises questions about whether there is intelligence the balloon was able to gather that the US still doesn’t know about. Still, the intelligence community has not been overly concerned about the information the balloon was able to gather, the person said. The FBI is still examining the balloon, but so far officials have been able to glean additional information about how the device worked, including the algorithms used for the balloon’s software and how it is powered and designed.

Video Ad Feedback Suspected spy balloon was able to send information to Beijing 07:37 - Source: CNN

4. Finland

Finland is set to join NATO as its 31st member today, more than doubling the US-led military alliance’s border with Russia. Finland’s accession comes days after Turkey’s parliament voted to ratify the country’s membership, clearing the final hurdle for it to join NATO and putting an end to months of delays. The Nordic country’s acceptance into the alliance presents a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long sought to undermine NATO, and before invading Ukraine, demanded the bloc refrain from further expansion. On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it will be historic when the alliance raises the Finnish flag for the first time at its headquarters today, adding “It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security, and for NATO as a whole.”

Video Ad Feedback Finland set to join NATO in historic security policy shift 02:44 - Source: CNN

5. TikTok

Australia has joined other Western countries in banning the use of TikTok on government devices as the Chinese-owned video app comes under increasing pressure over claims it presents a security concern. The decision puts Australia in line with its allies in the US, Britain and Canada, which have already announced similar restrictions, while New Zealand’s parliament ordered the app be removed from all devices with access to the legislature. Days ago, NATO also officially banned staffers from downloading the app onto their NATO-provided devices. TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew has said the company is moving its data into the US to be stored on American soil but Western governments remain skeptical. This comes as half of Americans support a US government ban on TikTok, while 22% oppose the idea and more than a quarter are unsure, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last week.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The four astronauts NASA picked for historic Artemis II moon mission

Meet the decorated astronauts selected to helm the first crewed moon mission in 50 years!

March Madness: Connecticut wins NCAA men’s basketball championship

The University of Connecticut brought home its fifth national title Monday after defeating San Diego State in a thrilling game.

Elon Musk replaces Twitter bird with Shiba Inu

Twitter’s traditional bird icon has been replaced (temporarily?) with a Shiba Inu dog. Here’s why.

Ben Affleck reveals major character spoiler for DC’s ‘The Flash’

Oops… While being interviewed on a podcast, Affleck revealed this beloved character will make a cameo in the upcoming film. *Spoilers ahead*

See the deepest fish ever caught on camera

Scientists captured video of this interesting species at a shocking depth of more than 27,000 feet.

TODAY’S NUMBER

45 million

That’s about how many people from Texas to Wisconsin are at risk of severe weather today as another powerful storm threatens to bring more dangerous tornadoes to the region. Forecasts show the storm system is heading through some of the same areas in the Midwest and South where at least 50 deadly tornadoes touched down over the weekend.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m not thinking what is going on in St. Petersburg, or in Moscow … I’m thinking about our country. And our cities.”

– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, declining to comment on Sunday’s explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia, which killed one of the country’s prominent military journalists and injured 32 others. A hearing is scheduled today for a female anti-war activist that was arrested in connection with the blast.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Sneaky Sandwich Thief | BBC Earth

Sneaky sandwich thief

If you need a laugh, watch this video of seagulls stealing food at a beach. Some birds are extra bold when it comes to food scraps, but these truly take the cake. (Click here to view)