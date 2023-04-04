virgin galactic orbit 7 satellites
Virgin Orbit launched 7 satellites into orbit. Here's what they'll do
03:37 - Source: CNN
Space 15 videos
virgin galactic orbit 7 satellites
Virgin Orbit launched 7 satellites into orbit. Here's what they'll do
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kaku
Professor breaks down why Earth's inner core may have stopped
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of Dimorphos as the DART spacecraft hurtled towards it on Monday, September 26.
'We have impact': DART successfully alters orbit of asteroid
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa telescope images
'Just moved me': NASA in 'awe' of new images
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Spectators watch as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 16, 2022. - NASA's Artemis 1 mission is a 25-and-a-half day voyage beyond the far side of the Moon and back. The meticulously choreographed uncrewed flight should yield spectacular images as well as valuable scientific data. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
See Artemis I rocket launch
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A large pink; speckled galaxy resembling a wheel with with a small; inner oval; with dusty blue in between on the right; with two smaller spiral galaxies about the same size to the left against a black background.
Stunning image shows result of two galaxies colliding
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
black hole audio nasa new day
Eerie audio is what a black hole sounds like, NASA says
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA Venus images
See the first images of the surface of Venus
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tyson vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA's discovery means for life beyond Earth
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 SpaceX-Axiom AX-1 return splashdown 0425
Watch SpaceX and Axiom land first civilian crew back on Earth
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
This illustration shows the position of NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes, outside of the heliosphere, a protective bubble created by the Sun that extends well past the orbit of Pluto. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Journey through space with NASA's Voyager
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Artemis Flyby Thumbnail
See Artemis I brush past the moon
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of colour in the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared-light view. The pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and ever changing. This is a region where young stars are forming -- or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form. Protostars are the scene-stealers in this Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image. These are the bright red orbs that sometimes appear with eight diffraction spikes. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually begin shining brightly. Along the edges of the pillars are wavy lines that look like lava. These are ejections from stars that are still forming. Young stars periodically shoot out jets that can interact within clouds of material, like these thick pillars of gas and dust. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old, and will continue to form for millions of years. Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the background to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, the interstellar medium stands in the way, like a drawn curtain. This is also the reason why there are no distant galaxies in this view. This translucent layer of gas blocks our view of the deeper universe. Plus, dust is lit up by the collective light from the packed "party" of stars that have burst free from the pillars. It's like standing in a well-lit room looking out a window -- the interior light reflects on the pane, obscuring the scene outside and, in turn, illuminating the activity at the party inside. Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation will help researchers revamp models of star formation.
A giant hand? A galloping horse? See stunning image captured by James Webb Telescope
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Commander Nicole Mann greets her family while departing crew quarters for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Watch: SpaceX mission brings first Native American woman to space
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sample Collection and Rock Analysis at 'Wildcat Ridge' (https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/26988/sample-collection-and-rock-analysis-at-wildcat-ridge/)
This is where Perseverance found more organic matter than ever on Mars
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN  — 

Virgin Orbit, the rocket company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

The California-based company said in a statement Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, meaning that it can continue doing business while it restructures its debts.

“While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business,” Dan Hart, chief executive of Virgin Orbit, said in the statement posted on its website.

Hart said he believed that the company’s “cutting-edge launch technology” would have “wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the company.”

Virgin Investments, one of Virgin Orbit’s sister companies, will inject $31.6 million into the satellite launcher to help it stay afloat while the business searches for a new owner.

The announcement comes just days after Virgin Orbit said it would lay off about 85% of its workforce to reduce expenses since it could not secure additional funding.

The company was founded in 2017 to make small rockets, called LauncherOne, that can deliver lightweight satellites to orbit quickly and cheaply. The rockets take off from modified Boeing 747 planes.

It is one of several companies, including Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, that has attempted to commercialize satellite launching.

Virgin Orbit ran into trouble in January when one of its rockets failed to make it to orbit because its engine overheated. It was the company’s first attempt to launch a satellite from UK soil. It had completed four previous successful launches from California.