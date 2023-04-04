empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Old Navy, known for its low-priced basic and trendy seasonal clothing, has adopted an interesting sartorial tactic amid sinking sales. In order to get customers excited to shop again at its stores, it is adding pockets to more dresses.

Old Navy, owned by Gap Inc. (GPS), said it is doubling the number of new spring dresses with pockets this season because that’s what shoppers want.

This insight, according to the retailer, came from a survey conducted in February of more than 500 women (aged 18 and older), of whom more than half said their favorite dresses have pockets. The reasons why they prefer pockets ranged from keeping hands warm to pockets being convenient for holding small items, thus allowing women to forgo handbags. Some cited pockets as safe havens for hands in awkward social situations.

The new dress styles with pockets rolled out into Old Navy stores this month and the retailer said it will also increase the number of summer dresses with pockets.

But whether it’s more pockets, fewer buttons, softer fabric, simple prints or more basics, Old Navy desperately needs something that connects with its budget-conscious shoppers.

“Dresses without pockets have long been an issue for consumers and it is something many women find frustrating. As such, it is a good move for Old Navy to add them,” said Neil Saunders, retail industry analyst and managing director of GlobalData.

“That said, a lot of other things — such as the range, styles and price points — need to be right to get the consumer to buy. This is where Old Navy is currently struggling. Adding pockets to dresses doesn’t solve any of those longstanding issues.”

Old Navy is rolling out more spring dresses with pockets because it said it's want women want.
Old Navy is rolling out more spring dresses with pockets because it said it's want women want.
Old Navy

Old Navy’s fourth-quarter sales fell 6% over the previous year, while sales at its stores open at least a year fell 7%. But the sales slump came amid declining sales in the same period for all of Gap Inc. divisions, including its namesake Gap brand, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Overall sales during the quarter for Gap Inc. tumbled 6% from a year ago.

Still, Old Navy historically has been the star of the group, accounting for a majority of Gap Inc.’s revenue.

Last year, the 54-year-old company said economic uncertainty was fueling a change in consumer spending patterns and impacting its business. Specifically, Old Navy and Gap brands both said shoppers were pulling back their spending on babies’ and kids’ items.

Gap Inc. said in its most recent quarterly results that Old Navy was continuing to see softer demand from lower-income consumers for kids and baby items but noted that women’s clothing was performing well.

Marshal Cohen, chief industry adviser for market research firm NPD said dress brands typically have avoided adding pockets in order to keep production costs down.

“Wanting pockets is a comment many women make about dresses. Pockets cost about $2 a garment. So adding that cost to the dress will make an impact,” said Cohen. “That $2 multiplies up to about $8 at retail and is one reason why value-centric retailers kept pockets out of the equation.”

“But in this time of inflation, where even low prices are creeping up, pockets and frankly anything to get the consumer excited about ‘newness’ is key,” he said.